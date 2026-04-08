Aussie contract tops off rollercoaster month for Hamilton

The left-arm quick made her debut in all three international formats in the space of just 23 days in March

Last September, Lucy Hamilton was preparing for a summer of domestic cricket, with Queensland and Brisbane Heat matches the key dates pencilled into her calendar.

Fast forward seven months and the 19-year-old Queenslander has debuted in all three formats, earned her first Cricket Australia contract and is poised to spend the next 12 months jet-setting around the globe.

Hamilton was one of two rising quicks today added to CA's national contract list for the next 12 months, alongside uncapped WA right-armer Chloe Ainsworth.

Her rapid rise has also seen her travel to India for her first Women's Premier League stint in January, and in August, she'll head to the United Kingdom after she was signed by Birmingham Pheonix for this year's Hundred tournament, where she'll play alongside Australian teammates Ellyse Perry and Alana King.

"You prepare for your season in a very normal structure of Queensland games, and then WBBL, so I definitely would not have imagined I was standing here today or receiving a CA contract, (I'm) definitely grateful," Hamilton said of her first CA deal.

00:52 Play video Hamilton uproots Mandhana's stumps for maiden scalp

"Coming off the big summer in the Queensland camp, and then getting my call up into a few squads, and then coming to the West Indies, it's been a bit of a rollercoaster.

"But it tops it off getting my first Aussie contract."

There's also a distinct possibility Hamilton could head to the UK earlier than August.

The former Australia U19 captain's impressive ascension to international level and unflappable nature, combined with the point of difference she offers as a tall, left-arm quick, is sure to have her in T20 World Cup squad calculations.

Hamilton is not getting ahead of herself, however, and is instead looking forward to her first national camp alongside her Australian teammates, set to take place in Brisbane in early May.

02:57 Play video Hamilton receives Baggy Green from Mooney

"I'm super excited to jump straight into all the camps and get to experience what the Australian cricket team (do) in their training schedule and just get put in different pressure situations that hopefully just improve my game for the best," Hamilton said.

"My foot is just in the door a little bit now with all the coaches.

"I'm really excited to work alongside them in the camps and more full-on in Brisbane ... that's a thing that I've always wanted to do and looked forward to, so hopefully my development just keeps growing from there."

Before that, Hamilton is looking forward to a well-deserved break.

Her plans for the annual player leave period include a trip home to see friends and family in her native Bundaberg, where she has no doubt been the talk of the town after making three Australian debuts in the space of 23 days.

"It's going to be a nice little relaxing break, (with) a few Airbnb's booked in, and just go home to Bundaberg for a bit," Hamilton said.

"It'll be nice just to catch up with family over the back end of Easter and have a bit of a chill at the beach and not do too much.

"It has been very nice to see all the support from back home.

"The time difference is a little bit tricky, but lots of my friends and grandparents and family have been up in the early morning hours ... (it's) been really lovely to see their support and I'm just excited to go home and catch up with them all."