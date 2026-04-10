Victorians Harris, O'Neill fire in county returns

Marcus Harris has opened another campaign in England with a fine hundred for Lancashire

The ever-dependable Marcus Harris has become the first Australian to score a hundred in this season's County Championship, continuing his familiar sure touch in England's first-class game.

While the former Test opener compiled a superb 125 for Lancashire against Derbyshire at Old Trafford to start the second round of county matches on Friday, other Aussies also hit their stride, headed by Fergus O'Neill's brilliant all-round display for champions Nottinghamshire.

The 33-year-old Harris, who made over 1000 runs for the Red Rose county last summer at an average of more than 60, was soon back in the groove in his first match since the disappointment of losing the Sheffield Shield final with Victoria.

"Really pleased," Harris said of his innings at stumps. "To be two down for not many (runs) early on, we were in a tricky position.

"I came back here and I feel pretty calm around the boys. I love playing here … I think it makes it a little bit easier having known everyone."

Coming in with the Jimmy Anderson-captained home side struggling at 2-11, Harris batted for nearly four hours and struck 14 fours and two sixes in his 182-ball innings, top-scoring in Lancashire's total of 351.

In reply, Derbyshire lost their prolific Aussie opener Caleb Jewell, bowled for a three-ball duck, as they ended the day on 1-0.

Harris was not the only Victoria player to shine as O'Neill, who made such an early-season impact in Notts' championship charge in 2025, continued where he left off at Trent Bridge against Glamorgan.

The holders were floundering at 6-103 when O'Neill came in at No.8 to launch a counter-attack in a century partnership with Jack Haynes, who went on to make a hundred.

O'Neill cracked 11 boundaries in his crucial 59, as Notts rallied to reach a total of 279.

Glamorgan's new NSW paceman Ryan Hadley, fresh from taking six wickets in his opening match, continued his bright start by taking 4-76, while his Sydney-born Dutch international colleague Timm van der Gugten was equally destructive with his 4-54.

A shot that the phrase 'racing to the boundary' was invented for 💨



Fergus O'Neill hits a fifty on his Trent Bridge return!#NOTvGLA | 📝📺 https://t.co/odtZgMvjZm pic.twitter.com/lb0Yxv3vaI — Nottinghamshire CCC (@TrentBridge) April 10, 2026

When Glamorgan batted, Test prospect O'Neill then struck twice in his first 14 balls, not giving up a run as he dismissed both their openers, and ended the day with impressive figures of 2-6 from six overs, four of which were maidens, as the Welsh county limped to 4-81 at the close.

Test allrounder Beau Webster hit 48 off 70 balls to help dig Warwickshire out of a hole after they'd slumped to 3-22 against Sussex.

With England allrounder Chris Woakes making 64, they managed to reach 267 all out at Hove in the division one clash before the home side replied on 0-17, with Daniel Hughes unbeaten on eight.

The performance of the day came from England prospect Ben McKinney, who gave selectors a nudge by becoming Durham's youngest double-centurion at just 21 with a quickfire unbeaten 214 in their 2-456 against Gloucestershire.

It must have left Gloucester captain Cameron Bancroft rather regretting his decision to invite them to bat.

2026 County Championship division one standings

Team Matches played M Wins W Losses L Drawn D Deductions Ded. Batting Bonus Bat Bowling Bonus Bowl Total points PTS 1 Essex Men ESS 1 1 0 0 0 3 3 22 2 Warwickshire Men WAR 1 0 0 1 0 5 3 16 3 Nottinghamshire Men NOT 1 0 0 1 0 2 3 13 4 Somerset Men SOM 1 0 0 1 0 2 3 13 5 Glamorgan Men GLA 1 0 0 1 0 1 3 12 6 Surrey Men SRY 1 0 0 1 0 2 1 11 7 Sussex Men SSX 1 1 0 0 12 3 3 10 8 Yorkshire Men YRK 1 0 0 1 0 0 2 10 9 Leicestershire Men LEI 1 0 1 0 0 0 3 3 10 Hampshire Men HAM 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 2 Legend M: Matches played W: Wins L: Losses D: Drawn Ded.: Deductions Bat: Batting Bonus Bowl: Bowling Bonus PTS: Total points

Australians in the 2026 County Championship

Derbyshire: Caleb Jewell

Glamorgan: Nathan McAndrew (June)

Gloucestershire: Cameron Bancroft, Gabe Bell (first six matches), Liam Scott (June)

Hampshire: Jake Lehmann

Lancashire: Marcus Harris, Mitch Perry (April-May only)

Leicestershire: Peter Handscomb, Jake Weatherald

Northamptonshire: Nathan McSweeney, Harry Conway (first two months only)

Nottinghamshire: Fergus O'Neill (April-June only)

Surrey: Sean Abbott (first half of season)

Sussex: Daniel Hughes

Warwickshire: Beau Webster (first half of season)

Yorkshire: Jhye Richardson (until mid-May)