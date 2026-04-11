Shield-winning opener loses contract as SA make five changes

South Australia announce five changes to Ryan Harris' squad as they seek a third straight Sheffield Shield next season

Sheffield Shield-winning opener Conor McInerney has been delisted by South Australia with the reigning champions announcing five changes as they begin their push for a hat-trick of titles next season.

McInerney, who was part of SA's drought-breaking Shield win in March last year, has lost his state contract alongside batter Daniel Drew, while rookies Harry Matthias and Aidan Cahill have been unable to secure upgrades to the senior list.

Both Matthias, 22, and Cahill, 23, are ineligible for rookie contracts next season due to their age.

Meanwhile, batter Thomas Kelly also drops off the contract list after advising SA of his decision to take a step back from full-time cricket.

04:48 Play video Drew joins elite Redbacks names with double ton

"I want to thank Conor, Daniel, Thomas, Harry and Aidan for their contributions to South Australian cricket, both on and off the field," head coach Ryan Harris said in a statement announcing the changes on Friday.

"Each of them has played an important role in shaping our squad, driving our standards and contributing to our success in recent seasons.

"We thank them sincerely and wish them every success in the next chapter of their careers."

Left-hander McInerney played four of SA's first five Shield games in 2025-26 but lost his place in the team to Mackenzie Harvey in round six and was unable to break back in for the rest of the season as the state went on to secure back-to-back titles for the first time in their history.

The 32-year-old has played 30 first-class matches since debuting in 2018, with his 142 against Queensland in the final round of the 2024-25 season his career highlight, which shored up his place at the top of the order for the final against the Bulls the following week where South Australia broke their 29-year Shield drought.

04:14 Play video McInerney's maiden ton propels SA to big start

Drew was also part of SA's success last year, scoring 13 in their One-Day Cup final triumph over victory.

After a breakout Premier Cricket season in 2016-17, the right-hander earned his first state contract and went on to make his first-class debut in 2019.

The 29-year-old has scored four centuries in 40 appearances for his state, including an unbeaten 208 against Western Australia in 2023. He began last season in the Shield team but was unable to force his way back after their opening round loss to Victoria.

Wicketkeeper-batter Matthias played two Shield matches during his time as a rookie, memorably catching a flight from Adelaide to Melbourne on the morning of his debut in February 2023 after Harry Nielsen went down late with illness.

01:14 Play video Matthias reveals extraordinary first-class debut

Allrounder Cahill, a member of Australia's Under-19 World Cup team in 2022, was unable to crack the senior state team during his four seasons as a rookie.

South Australia are expected to announce their full contract list for next season in the coming weeks.