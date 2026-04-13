Debutant makes IPL history as Head's Sunrisers end Royals' run

Hyderabad's new opening bowlers teamed up to hand Rajasthan their first defeat of the season

Sunrisers Hyderabad quicks Praful Hinge and Sakib Hussain have made dream Indian Premier League debuts as they gave Rajasthan Royals their first defeat of the season on Monday.

Hyderabad's star Aussie opener Travis Head is still searching for his first big score of the campaign after being caught for a run-a-ball 18, but it mattered little as Indian wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan's 91 powered their side to 6-216 after being sent in.

It proved 57 runs too many for league leaders Rajasthan in a one-sided match lit up by newcomer Hinge's incredible three-wicket opening over.

The 24-year-old's feat had not previously been achieved in the league's 18-year history.

Having previously made scores of 11, 46, 7 and 38 this season Head has totalled 120 at an average of 24 off 79 balls.

His longtime opening partner Abhishek Sharma also missed out, caught at deep third from first ball of the match after slashing at Jofra Archer.

Nevertheless, a second win after three defeats in four eases the pressure for the Sunrisers who have been missing captain Pat Cummins as he manages his return from his back injury.

Stand-in skipper Kishan led the way for the home side in his absence with eight fours and six sixes in his brutal 44-ball knock.

Then debutant seamers Hinge and Hussain effectively iced the contest in the first three overs.

Hinge took wickets with his second, fourth and sixth balls in a barely believable opening over. When Hussain had star bat Yashasvi Jaiswal dismissed for one Royals were 2-4 off ten balls.

Hinge added a fourth off his 12th ball to leave Royals reeling at 5-9.

Ravindra Jadeja (45) and Donovan Ferreira (69) manufactured some respectability, but Royals were rolled over for 159 with Hinge (4-34) and Hussain (4-24) sharing eight wickets between them.

"They bowled beautifully. The pressure they had, with the home crowd chanting their name, the way they bowled – it was beautiful," said defeated captain Riyan Parag.

IPL 2026 standings

Team Matches played M Wins W Losses L Ties T No results N/R Net Run Rate NRR Deductions Ded. Total points PTS 1 Rajasthan Royals RAJ 5 4 1 0 0 0.889 0 8 2 Punjab Kings KXI 4 3 0 0 1 0.72 0 7 3 Royal Challengers Bengaluru Men RCB 4 3 1 0 0 1.148 0 6 4 Sunrisers Hyderabad SUN 5 2 3 0 0 0.576 0 4 5 Delhi Capitals Men DEL 4 2 2 0 0 0.322 0 4 6 Gujarat Titans GUT 4 2 2 0 0 -0.029 0 4 7 Lucknow Super Giants LSG 4 2 2 0 0 -0.427 0 4 8 Mumbai Indians MI 4 1 3 0 0 -0.772 0 2 9 Chennai Super Kings CSK 4 1 3 0 0 -1.532 0 2 10 Kolkata Knight Riders KKR 4 0 3 0 1 -1.315 0 1 Legend M: Matches played W: Wins L: Losses T: Ties N/R: No results NRR: Net Run Rate Ded.: Deductions PTS: Total points

Australians in IPL 2026

Chennai Super Kings: Matt Short ($255k), Spencer Johnson ($255k, replaces Nathan Ellis ($340k))

Delhi Capitals: Mitchell Starc ($2m)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Josh Hazlewood ($2.13m), Tim David ($510k)

Punjab Kings: Marcus Stoinis ($1.9m), Ben Dwarshuis ($745k), Mitchell Owen ($510k), Cooper Connolly ($510k), Xavier Bartlett ($136k)

Kolkata Knight Riders: Cameron Green ($3.5m)

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Pat Cummins ($3.5m), Travis Head ($2.38m), Jack Edwards ($510k, withdrawn)

Lucknow Super Giants: Josh Inglis ($1.49m), Mitchell Marsh ($578k)