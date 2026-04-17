Australia confirmed for white-ball return to Bangladesh

Australia is returning to Bangladesh for its first bilateral men's ODI series in the country in 15 years and will also play T20Is

Australia will end a 15-year gap between one-day matches in Bangladesh this winter with confirmation of six white-ball fixtures in the country in June.

With the tour to also include three T20I fixtures, a fresh broadcast rights agreement struck this week will mean there is no repeat of Australia's previous tour which was blacked out to Australian viewers, making this the first men's white-ball bilateral series in Bangladesh that has been viewable in Australia since 2011.

Australia will play three ODI matches in Dhaka from June 9 followed by three T20Is in Chattogram from June 17 in a trip that will last less than a fortnight but is part of a wider subcontinent tour.

Australia men's tour of Bangladesh 2026 One-Day Internationals: June 9, 11 and 14. All matches played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka T20 Internationals: June 17, 19 and 21. All matches played at the Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium, Chattogram

Australia will head to Bangladesh from Pakistan where they are scheduled to play three ODIs in a yet-to-be announced series that is expected to start May 30.

That would clash with the expected final of this year's Indian Premier League, which is reportedly set to hold its final on May 31.

National Selector George Bailey revealed earlier this month there would be a pre-tour training camp in Brisbane for Australia's available white-ball hopefuls.

"We've got a batch of camps in May, before the Pakistan and Bangladesh white-ball series (and we're) focused pretty intently on which players we're going to get there at the moment," Bailey said on April 1, when the new national contracts were announced.

The May training camps at the National Cricket Centre would not include players participating in overseas T20 leagues or county cricket in the UK.

Australia last played one-day cricket in Bangladesh in 2011, a three-match series in April of that year played entirely at the same Sher-e-Bangla venue in Dhaka's Mirpur district that will host all three ODIs this time around.

Australia won that series 3-0 on the back of Shane Watson's unbeaten 185, a ruthless knock that featured 15 sixes and as many fours in 96 balls. That series was also Michael Clarke's debut as Austrlaia captain as he and Michael Hussey also scored centuries.

Shane Watson hit 15 sixes in his 185no against Bangladesh in 2011 // AFP/Getty

Australia's men last toured the country in August 2021 when they played a five-match T20I series they lost 4-1. The series was memorable for a hat-trick on debut by Nathan Ellis, and a standoff between the Bangladesh cricket's rights holders and Australian broadcasters that saw the series blacked out to Australian viewers.

There's no such concerns this year, however, with the Foxtel Group announcing a fresh deal with the Bangladesh Cricket Board that will see the matches against Australia shown on Fox Cricket and Kayo Sports, who also have an existing deal with the Pakistan Cricket Board to broadcast the preceeding ODIs.

00:59 Play video Hat-trick hero Ellis re-lives his 'surreal moment'

The Bangladesh deal was struck on the eve of their white-ball series against New Zealand that began today, and will also include Bangladesh's two Tests against Pakistan in May.

The ODI matches in Pakistan and Bangladesh will be important as Australia builds towards next year's ODI World Cup in southern Africa next year. That build up will include more one-day matches in Zimbabwe and South Africa in September (in a tour where three Tests against the Proteas are the main event) before three ODIs at home against England in November.

The T20I matches against Bangladesh will be Australia's first since their disappointing T20 World Cup campaign in February that saw them bundled out at the group stage after losing to Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka, while beating Ireland and Oman.

Bangladesh will visit Australia for two Test matches in August, their first in this country since 2003, to be played in Darwin and Mackay.

Qantas Tour of Bangladesh 2026

June 9: First ODI v Bangladesh, Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka, 6pm AEST

June 11: Second ODI v Bangladesh, Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka, 6pm AEST

June 14: Third ODI v Bangladesh, Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka, 6pm AEST

June 17: First T20I v Bangladesh, Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium, Chattogram, 10pm AEST

June 19: Second T20I v Bangladesh, Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium, Chattogram, 10pm AEST

June 21: Third T20I v Bangladesh, Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium, Chattogram, 6pm AEST

All matches exclusive on Kayo Sports and Fox Cricket