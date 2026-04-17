Green finds form but can't lift Kolkata from mire

Australian allrounder Cameron Green returned to form with a scintillating 79 and a sensational outfield catch but it was not enough to save Kolkata

Even a dazzling return to batting magic by Australia's Cameron Green was not enough to turn around Kolkata Knight Riders' dismal start to the Indian Premier League season.

One huge six even ended up hitting - and denting - the prize car that will be presented to the IPL's player of the tournament.

The multi-million-dollar signing, Kolkata's costliest player, revived his struggling batting form with a knock of 79 off 55 balls, but his teammates failed to rise to the occasion, enabling Gujarat Titans to ease to a five-wicket victory in Ahmedabad on Friday.

While the triumph lifted Gujarat into the top four, Kolkata have still not won this season, having lost five matches and suffered a rain-out in the sixth.

Kolkata captain Ajinkya Rahane wanted his beleaguered batters to swing freely after he won the toss. However, Rahane's own intent to show early aggression failed as he fell to the first ball he faced from Mohammed Siraj and top-edged a catch to mid-on.

"It's all about being in the moment," Rahane said. "When things are not going your way you think too many things."

Kagiso Rabada (3-29) helped to reduce Kolkata to 3-32 inside the powerplay before Green and Rovman Powell (27) rebuilt the innings in a 55-run stand.

Green took his time to settle in but upped the ante when he completed a 34-ball half-century with four boundaries and three sixes. He shared another half-century stand with Anukul Roy.

But Kolkata's struggling middle order again disappointed. Five wickets were lost for 26 runs in the death overs and they were bowled out for 180 on the final ball.

Shubman Gill's fluent 86 off 50 balls anchored Gujarat's chase to 5-181 with two balls remaining. He and Sai Sudharsan (22) set up Gujarat's third successive win with a rollicking opening stand of 57 off five overs.

Sudharsan fell to Sunil Narine in the last over of power play but Jos Buttler (25) smashed two sixes and two fours and kept pushing the scoring rate.

Gill, the Gujarat captain, was hardly troubled by pace or spin and completed his half-century in 27 balls. He hit eight boundaries and four sixes and looked good for a century at home.

But with Gujarat needing only 23 off the last three overs, Gill sliced fast bowler Vaibhav Arora to Green, who took a brilliant full-length catch at third man.

IPL 2026 standings

Team Matches played M Wins W Losses L Ties T No results N/R Net Run Rate NRR Deductions Ded. Total points PTS 1 Punjab Kings KXI 6 5 0 0 1 1.42 0 11 2 Royal Challengers Bengaluru Men RCB 6 4 2 0 0 1.171 0 8 3 Rajasthan Royals RAJ 6 4 2 0 0 0.599 0 8 4 Sunrisers Hyderabad SUN 6 3 3 0 0 0.566 0 6 5 Delhi Capitals Men DEL 5 3 2 0 0 0.31 0 6 6 Gujarat Titans GUT 5 3 2 0 0 0.018 0 6 7 Chennai Super Kings CSK 6 2 4 0 0 -0.779 0 4 8 Lucknow Super Giants LSG 6 2 4 0 0 -1.173 0 4 9 Kolkata Knight Riders KKR 7 1 5 0 1 -0.879 0 3 10 Mumbai Indians MI 5 1 4 0 0 -1.076 0 2 Legend M: Matches played W: Wins L: Losses T: Ties N/R: No results NRR: Net Run Rate Ded.: Deductions PTS: Total points

Australians in IPL 2026

Chennai Super Kings: Matt Short ($255k), Spencer Johnson ($255k, replaces Nathan Ellis ($340k))

Delhi Capitals: Mitchell Starc ($2m)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Josh Hazlewood ($2.13m), Tim David ($510k)

Punjab Kings: Marcus Stoinis ($1.9m), Ben Dwarshuis ($745k), Mitchell Owen ($510k), Cooper Connolly ($510k), Xavier Bartlett ($136k)

Kolkata Knight Riders: Cameron Green ($3.5m)

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Pat Cummins ($3.5m), Travis Head ($2.38m), Jack Edwards ($510k, withdrawn)

Lucknow Super Giants: Josh Inglis ($1.49m), Mitchell Marsh ($578k)