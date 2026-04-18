Nothing Strange about Ruby's full-time move west

Western Australia have bolstered their state squad with a trio of young guns while keeping the core of their side intact

Queensland WNCL-winner Ruby Strange has made the full-time move to Perth, signing a state contract with Western Australia to go with her Perth Scorchers WBBL deal.

Strange, the 23-year-old right-arm quick, impressed WA's hierarchy enough in her maiden season with the Scorchers in WBBL|11 they have lured her west full-time.

Strange's move follows a similar all-in approach taken by Emily Hoskin last summer, who penned a WNCL deal on the back of WBBL performances.

WA women's squad for 2026-27: Chloe Ainsworth (CA), Zoe Britcliffe, Mathilda Carmichael, Maddy Darke, Amy Edgar, Heather Graham (CA), Mikayla Hinkley, Ebony Hoskin, Alana King, Shay Manolini, Rebecca McGrath, Ines McKeon , Lilly Mills ,Beth Mooney (CA), Taneale Peschel, Chloe Piparo, Ruby Strange, Maddie White, Tegan Williamson. Rookie: Chloe Bartholomew Ins: Ruby Strange, Tegan Williamson, Chloe Bartholomew Outs: Charis Bekker, Piepa Cleary (retired)

The pair will now be keys in Perth and WA's youthful pace armoury, along with Chloe Ainsworth, who received her first Cricket Australia central contract this month.

Australia regulars Beth Mooney, Alana King and Heather Graham also hold national deals.

WA Cricket High Performance general manager Kade Harvey said it was key to maintain the main core of the group that won seven of their last eight matches to finish third on the table.

"We were impressed by what Ruby brought to the Scorchers last season and are excited to have her in Perth full-time," said Harvey.

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WA have also added teenagers Tegan Williamson and Chloe Bartholomew to their 20-person list, with both having come through WA Cricket pathways.

The 17-year-old Williamson has been awarded a full contract. She is currently captaining the Australia U19s in their ongoing tri-series against England and Sri Lanka in Brisbane, having steered the side to four wins from five completed matches.

Bartholomew, 19, has been handed a rookie contract for the first time, having made her WA debut two summers ago and regularly representing WA in the Women's Second XI for the past two seasons.

"It's always great to see our pathways produce ready-made talent and we are excited to see more of Tegan and Chloe in the black and gold," added Harvey.

"It's exciting to see Chloe get her first Cricket Australia contract and know she will give everything she can when she is available to play for WA.

"We are confident that this list, with the blend of youth and experience, will have WA in a strong position come season 2026-27."

Spinner Charis Bekker has stepped away from the sport to pursue education opportunities in the United States, while veteran seamer Piepa Clearly has retired.