Unbeaten McSweeney to the rescue for wobbling Northants

South Australia skipper Nathan McSweeney has continued his domination of the County Championship's second division to steer Northamptonshire out of trouble

Australia batter Nathan McSweeney has hit an unbeaten 87 to keep Northamptonshire in the battle against Middlesex on the second day of their County Championship duel.

McSweeney built an unbroken stand of 131 with James Sale (78 not out) in the second division encounter at Northampton's County Ground.

Middlesex had been finished off for 341, nine short of a third batting point, but had their opponents wobbling at 4-98.

5️⃣0️⃣ up for Nathan McSweeney 👏 pic.twitter.com/je2SH8QrcV — Northamptonshire CCC (@NorthantsCCC) April 18, 2026

Up stepped McSweeney, who hit 14 boundaries, to come together with rising star Sales and swing the momentum back. The hosts closed the day on 4-229.

McSweeney is in his first season with Northamptonshire, playing under Aussie coach Darren Lehmann, who presented him with his Test cap in 2024.

Aussie seamer Harry Conway had continued his strong start to the county season for Northants by picking up 3-74 in 20.5 overs with a caught-and-bowled to finish the innings.

88.5 | Conway finishes it off 🔚



Gohar goes for a well-made 83 as he miscues one and is caught and bowled by Conway.



Middlesex 341 all out. https://t.co/pNF0YL5wCT pic.twitter.com/6iqxXtl5LP — Northamptonshire CCC (@NorthantsCCC) April 18, 2026

Division One pace-setters Somerset came up against stubborn resistance from Hampshire.

The early leaders lost seven wickets for 113 as they were bowled out for 288, then saw a lead of 50 evaporate in Hampshire's second innings.

Hampshire had made 238 in the first innings off the back of Jake Lehmann's 76 off 110. Hampshire reached 1-146 to lead by 96 at stumps with Nick Gubbins unbeaten on 70 and Lehmann at the other end unbeaten on 16.

At Edgbaston, Essex and Warwickshire were vying for control of a nip-and-tuck contest. The Bears were bowled out for 190 following their day one travails, including Beau Webster bowled for 14, with Sam Hain left high and dry on 88 not out.

Essex then reached 3-110, with Ethan Bamber striking twice, including removing Brisbane Heat's Big Bash cult hero Paul Walter just shy of a half-century as an opener.

Back in Division Two, ball continued to dominate at Bristol, where 23 wickets have fallen in two days of Gloucestershire's clash with Lancashire.

It's been a forgettable match for Western Australia opener Cameron Bancroft, who was run out for six in the first innings then dismissed for four in the second.

The Red Rose were looking dominant at 2-140 in reply to 136 all out but ended up folding for 240 as Matt Taylor took career-best figures of 6-43. Tasmania seamer Gabe Bell added 2-56 from 16 overs.

Lancashire replied with three breakthroughs in eight overs after the turnaround, including an 18th of the season for the evergreen James Anderson. Gloucestershire will resume on 3-58, trailing by 46.

Australians in the 2026 County Championship

Derbyshire: Caleb Jewell

Glamorgan: Nathan McAndrew (June)

Gloucestershire: Cameron Bancroft, Gabe Bell (first six matches), Liam Scott (June)

Hampshire: Jake Lehmann

Lancashire: Marcus Harris, Mitch Perry

Leicestershire: Jake Weatherald

Northamptonshire: Nathan McSweeney, Harry Conway (first two months only)

Nottinghamshire: Fergus O'Neill (April-June only)

Surrey: Sean Abbott (first half of season)

Sussex: Daniel Hughes

Warwickshire: Beau Webster (first half of season)

Yorkshire: Jhye Richardson (until mid-May)