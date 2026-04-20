Webster's all-round talents help Bears roar at last

After shining with the bat at the weekend, Beau Webster played a key role with the ball on day four

Beau Webster has made a matchwinning intervention as Warwickshire secured their first win of the English domestic red-ball season.

The Tasmanian allrounder had already made the highest score of the County Championship match on a tricky pitch at Edgbaston, with his second innings 91 enabling the Bears to set visitors Essex a challenging 206 to win.

After veteran Keith Barker (4-28) took a triple-wicket maiden in Monday's second over to rip through Essex's upper order, it seemed Webster's bowling would not be required, bar a couple of early wicketless overs.

Four wickets in the first five overs of the day 🤯



Essex 35/4, 171 to win



Watch live 📺 https://t.co/Co1KinP7ou



🐻 #YouBears pic.twitter.com/5APyxXeBIx — Bears (@WarwickshireCCC) April 20, 2026

Resuming on Monday morning at 0-11, Essex had lost South African opener Dean Elgar lbw for a duck after not offering a shot and were quickly struggling at 4-21.

Another South African, youngster Luc Benkenstein, engineered a minor recovery, but when he went for 39, Essex were 7-82.

However, with Simon Harmer digging in to take Essex to 8-163, assisted by Zaman Akhter, Webster was given the ball again. With the partnership up to 51 he did the trick with the seventh ball of his second spell, inducing an edge from Harmer (32) that was well taken at second slip.

He followed up by having Akhter (35) caught on the boundary attempting a ramp to seal a 41-run win.

Jake Lehmann was less fortunate as his batting efforts went in vain with Hampshire going down by two wickets to Somerset at Southampton.

Lehmann had made twin half-centuries as Hants set the visitors 286 to win, but though England prospect Sonny Baker took 5-62, Tom Abell took Somerset to victory.

The veteran marshalled the tail superbly, ultimately hitting a boundary in the afternoon session that both secured victory and brought up his hundred.

The winning moment!



A thrilling finish at the Utility Bowl, as we pick up back to back @CountyChamp wins on the road. 😎#YouAreSomerset #HAMvSOM pic.twitter.com/jFx7PS0xcQ — Somerset Cricket 🏆 (@SomersetCCC) April 20, 2026

In division two, James Anderson finished with match figures of 7-63 as Lancashire, set 202, wrapped up a four-wicket win over Cameron Bancroft's Gloucestershire at Bristol.

This was despite a rare double failure by Marcus Harris, who followed a first innings 11 with a three-ball duck in the second dig.

"Jimmy Anderson has still got it and presents a real challenge with the new ball," Bancroft said of the 43-year-old.

At Northampton, Sydney-born former England opener Sam Robson made 162 as Middlesex secured a draw against Darren Lehmann's Northamptonshire.

Aussie trio Harry Conway (0-17), Liam Guthrie (1-89) and batting centurion Nathan McSweeney (0-17) all had a bowl, and while Guthrie eventually got Robson, the chance of a positive result had long gone.

2026 County Championship division one standings

Team Matches played M Wins W Losses L Drawn D Deductions Ded. Batting Bonus Bat Bowling Bonus Bowl Total points PTS 1 Somerset Men SOM 3 2 0 1 0 5 9 54 2 Warwickshire Men WAR 3 1 1 1 0 6 9 39 3 Nottinghamshire Men NOT 2 1 0 1 0 3 6 33 4 Sussex Men SSX 2 2 0 0 12 3 6 29 5 Essex Men ESS 3 1 2 0 0 3 9 28 6 Hampshire Men HAM 3 1 2 0 0 1 8 25 7 Surrey Men SRY 2 0 0 2 0 7 2 25 8 Leicestershire Men LEI 2 0 1 1 0 5 5 18 9 Glamorgan Men GLA 2 0 1 1 0 1 6 15 10 Yorkshire Men YRK 2 0 1 1 0 0 5 13 Legend M: Matches played W: Wins L: Losses D: Drawn Ded.: Deductions Bat: Batting Bonus Bowl: Bowling Bonus PTS: Total points

Australians in the 2026 County Championship

Derbyshire: Caleb Jewell

Glamorgan: Nathan McAndrew (June)

Gloucestershire: Cameron Bancroft, Gabe Bell (first six matches), Liam Scott (June)

Hampshire: Jake Lehmann

Lancashire: Marcus Harris

Leicestershire: Jake Weatherald

Northamptonshire: Nathan McSweeney, Harry Conway (first two months only)

Nottinghamshire: Fergus O'Neill (April-June only)

Surrey: Sean Abbott (first half of season)

Sussex: Daniel Hughes

Warwickshire: Beau Webster (first half of season)

Yorkshire: Sam Whiteman, Jhye Richardson (until mid-May)