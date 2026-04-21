Head lays platform, Abishek's 135no blasts Sunrisers past Delhi

The 'Travishek' opening duo put on 97 to help power Sunrisers Hyderabad into the IPL's top three

Australian opener Travis Head has helped set the platform for another Abhishek Sharma blitz as Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Delhi Capitals by 47 runs.

Abhishek blitzed the visitors for an unbeaten 135 off 68 balls – the fifth-highest individual score in an Indian Premier League match – as Sunrisers piled up 2-242 in their 20 overs.

The Capitals were rarely in the hunt and closed on 9-195 at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

Head and Abhishek are known as 'Travishek' and are in the third season of a fearsome opening partnership. Three times they have racked up a century stand in the Powerplay, a feat the other nine IPL teams have managed twice between them in 19 editions.

The Aussie left-hander and his Indian opening partner did not manage that this time, scoring a mere 67 off the first six overs, but had put on 97 in 53 balls when Head, having just launched Axar Patel for six, pulled a drag-down to wide midwicket.

Head made 37 off 26 balls, bringing his tally this season to 180 runs at an average 25.71. He is yet to record a half-century and his timing was again off, but with Abhishek he had given Sunrisers a base to work with and they took full advantage.

Ishan Kishan made 25 off 13 balls before being unluckily run out backing up. Then Heinrich Klaasen smacked 37 not out off 13, but the show remained Abhishek's. He hit 10 sixes and 10 fours.

Head then took a break, being subbed off for impact player Dilshan Madushanka who soon made an impression in having Sri Lankan compatriot Pathum Nissanka caught for eight.

Delhi closed the Powerplay at 1-59, marginally behind Travishek's mark with Nitesh Rana (57 off 30) motoring. But midway through the innings they lost three wickets in five balls, including Rana, leaving them 4-107.

Eshan Malinga took two of those in two balls and ended with 4-32 as the Capitals faded. Sunrisers have moved to third, one of three teams on eight points behind Ricky Ponting's leaders Punjab Kings on 10.

IPL 2026 standings

Team Matches played M Wins W Losses L Ties T No results N/R Net Run Rate NRR Deductions Ded. Total points PTS 1 Punjab Kings KXI 6 5 0 0 1 1.42 0 11 2 Royal Challengers Bengaluru Men RCB 6 4 2 0 0 1.171 0 8 3 Sunrisers Hyderabad SUN 7 4 3 0 0 0.82 0 8 4 Rajasthan Royals RAJ 6 4 2 0 0 0.599 0 8 5 Delhi Capitals Men DEL 6 3 3 0 0 -0.13 0 6 6 Gujarat Titans GUT 6 3 3 0 0 -0.821 0 6 7 Mumbai Indians MI 6 2 4 0 0 0.067 0 4 8 Chennai Super Kings CSK 6 2 4 0 0 -0.779 0 4 9 Lucknow Super Giants LSG 6 2 4 0 0 -1.173 0 4 10 Kolkata Knight Riders KKR 7 1 5 0 1 -0.879 0 3 Legend M: Matches played W: Wins L: Losses T: Ties N/R: No results NRR: Net Run Rate Ded.: Deductions PTS: Total points

Australians in IPL 2026

Chennai Super Kings: Matt Short ($255k), Spencer Johnson ($255k, replaces Nathan Ellis ($340k))

Delhi Capitals: Mitchell Starc ($2m)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Josh Hazlewood ($2.13m), Tim David ($510k)

Punjab Kings: Marcus Stoinis ($1.9m), Ben Dwarshuis ($745k), Mitchell Owen ($510k), Cooper Connolly ($510k), Xavier Bartlett ($136k)

Kolkata Knight Riders: Cameron Green ($3.5m)

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Pat Cummins ($3.5m), Travis Head ($2.38m), Jack Edwards ($510k, withdrawn)

Lucknow Super Giants: Josh Inglis ($1.49m), Mitchell Marsh ($578k)