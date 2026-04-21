Smith, Turner lead Sultans charge as Pindiz remain winless

Steve Smith's second PSL half-century has put his Multan Sultans on the cusp of finals action

Steve Smith has plundered a 27-ball half-century to put Multan Sultans on the verge of the playoffs as the Pakistan Super League reaches the business end of the tournament.

Chasing Rawalpindiz's 4-166, Smith was supported by fellow Aussies Josh Philippe (17) and Ashton Turner (37no) as they chased down their target with eight balls and six wickets in hand.

Smith was named player of the match for his second fifty of the tournament, which lifts him into ninth spot on the run-scorer's list (231 runs at 28.9).

The Test legend combined for a 69-run stand with Philippe that took the sting out of the chase, with Smith's domination of young quick Razaullah in the ninth over the tipping point of the innings.

𝐓𝐡𝐚𝐭’𝐬 𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐞𝐯𝐞 𝐒𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐡😎



He goes berserk against Razaullah hitting three sixes and a four 🔥#HBLPSL11 | #NewEra | #RPvMS pic.twitter.com/T2A0DBq4ZC — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) April 21, 2026

In the space of four balls, Smith crunched a four and three sixes off the 20-year-old right-armer, showing his full range of shots by clearing the rope with a heave to the leg-side, a slice over point and a ramp shot beyond fine leg.

Although Smith was out for 56 from 31 balls soon after, Turner continued his good campaign so far by guiding the Sultans home with an unbeaten 37.

Earlier, it had been New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell (58) and South Africa's Dian Forrester (37 off 15) who gave the Pindiz something to defend after a sluggish first half of their innings.

Veteran seamer Peter Siddle took 1-39 from his four overs, taking his tournament tally to nine wickets, the equal-most for the Sultans this season alongside left-arm spinner Arafat Minhas.

The win leaves the Sultans in second place with 12 points from their eight matches. With two matches remaining of the regular season, the Tim Paine-coached side are all but locked in to make the final four and qualify for the playoffs.

Meanwhile, it's been a disastrous inaugural season for Rawalpindiz, who remain anchored to the bottom of the table with eight losses from as many matches. Usman Khawaja was left out of the XI for the loss to Multan but could return as the Pindiz hunt a win before the season's end.

Main image credit: The PSL on X

Australians in PSL 2026

Hyderabad Kingsmen: Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Riley Meredith

Islamabad United: Chris Green

Karachi Kings: David Warner, Adam Zampa

Lahore Qalandars: Daniel Sams

Multan Sultans: Josh Philippe, Lachlan Shaw, Peter Siddle, Steve Smith, Ashton Turner

Peshawar Zalmi: Aaron Hardie

Quetta Gladiators: Sam Harper, Ben McDermott

Rawalpindiz: Usman Khawaja