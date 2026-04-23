Starc bound for Delhi after being cleared for IPL return

Left-armer given all-clear from Cricket Australia to suit up for Delhi Capitals following elbow and shoulder injuries

00:54 Play video In-swinging, stump-shattering best of Starc's T20I career

Mitchell Starc has been cleared by Cricket Australia to resume playing and will head to India for a belated link-up with Delhi Capitals at the Indian Premier League.

Starc has been sidelined with elbow and shoulder injuries picked up during the Australian summer, when he played all five Tests in a player-of-the-series performance in the 4-1 Ashes victory, before playing for Sydney Sixers in the Big Bash.

Starc is expected to build up his workloads on the ground in India and is on track to make his debut for the 2026 season in Delhi's May 1 match against Rajasthan Royals.

He would then be available for the Capitals' remaining regular season matches and any subsequent finals campaign.

10:50 Play video Fast, full and swinging: Mitch Starc's best wickets in Aus

Delhi currently boast a 3-3 record to sit fifth – the position they finished last season – with South Africa's Lungi Ngidi their leading wicket-taker with seven wickets in six matches.

Starc's return comes nearly a month after he posted on social media that he hoped to arrive "asap" amid "heavily misinformed opinions" on his absence from the tournament.

"Despite the opinions and views of certain individuals with their platforms in and through the Indian media, I'm currently rehabbing and managing an injury in my shoulder and elbow of which I didn't know the extent of during the Australian summer," Starc wrote on Instagram.

"These individuals have made some strong statements around involvement in the IPL and provided heavily misinformed opinions of players, preached them as facts, and claim to know my body better than me.

"With that said I do acknowledge this injury setback and timing is disruptive to the Delhi team and I apologise for that and to the fans for not being available for the early part of this season. I remain committed to join DC, are in continual communication updating the team, and will continue to do what I can to be available for DC asap."

The return of Starc, who was retained by Delhi for A$2m (INR 11.75 crore) this season, comes as fellow Australian quick Pat Cummins prepares to play his first game of the IPL season for Sunrisers Hyderabad this weekend.

Cummins has played one match of professional cricket since last July – the Adelaide Ashes Test – while he battled a back stress issue.

The latest scans on Cummins' back a week ago saw him given the all-clear to resume without any bowling restrictions, and he is set to return on Saturday evening, also against Rajasthan.

IPL 2026 standings

Team Matches played M Wins W Losses L Ties T No results N/R Net Run Rate NRR Deductions Ded. Total points PTS 1 Punjab Kings KXI 6 5 0 0 1 1.42 0 11 2 Rajasthan Royals RAJ 7 5 2 0 0 0.79 0 10 3 Royal Challengers Bengaluru Men RCB 6 4 2 0 0 1.171 0 8 4 Sunrisers Hyderabad SUN 7 4 3 0 0 0.82 0 8 5 Delhi Capitals Men DEL 6 3 3 0 0 -0.13 0 6 6 Gujarat Titans GUT 6 3 3 0 0 -0.821 0 6 7 Mumbai Indians MI 6 2 4 0 0 0.067 0 4 8 Chennai Super Kings CSK 6 2 4 0 0 -0.779 0 4 9 Lucknow Super Giants LSG 7 2 5 0 0 -1.277 0 4 10 Kolkata Knight Riders KKR 7 1 5 0 1 -0.879 0 3 Legend M: Matches played W: Wins L: Losses T: Ties N/R: No results NRR: Net Run Rate Ded.: Deductions PTS: Total points

Australians in IPL 2026

Chennai Super Kings: Matt Short ($255k), Spencer Johnson ($255k, replaces Nathan Ellis ($340k))

Delhi Capitals: Mitchell Starc ($2m)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Josh Hazlewood ($2.13m), Tim David ($510k)

Punjab Kings: Marcus Stoinis ($1.9m), Ben Dwarshuis ($745k), Mitchell Owen ($510k), Cooper Connolly ($510k), Xavier Bartlett ($136k)

Kolkata Knight Riders: Cameron Green ($3.5m)

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Pat Cummins ($3.5m), Travis Head ($2.38m), Jack Edwards ($510k, withdrawn)

Lucknow Super Giants: Josh Inglis ($1.49m), Mitchell Marsh ($578k)