Warner returns to the runs to keep Kings alive

David Warner got amongst it in a crucial win but Adam Zampa was left out of the XI

David Warner's unbeaten 63 and a whirlwind 44 from 14 by Khushdil Shah has powered Karachi Kings to a vital victory in the Pakistan Super League overnight.

Chasing Lahore Qalandars' 6-199, Warner anchored the innings in his 44-ball knock, hitting nine fours and a six to get the Kings into a good position.

But the finishing touches were applied by Khushdil, who powered five sixes in his final 10 balls to finish the game with eight balls to spare.

THREE SIXES & A FOUR 😳



Khushdil Shah unleashes a blitzkrieg against Shaheen in the 18th over 💪🏻#HBLPSL11 | #NewEra | #LQvKK pic.twitter.com/ZnVu9J4nVM — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) April 23, 2026

When Lahore's' Daniel Sams bowled Azam Khan in the 16th over, Karachi needed 54 runs in 27 balls. But Warner and Khushdil eased their side home with Pakistan internationals Shaheen Shah Afridi (0-51) and Haris Rauf (1-36) proving expensive.

It was Warner's second match back for the Kings after he made a quick trip back to Australia for Easter that also saw him charged by police after allegedly blowing more than twice the legal limit in a random breath test.

It's the Kings' fourth victory of the season and leaves them in sixth spot (on net run-rate), with the top four sides to qualify for the playoffs.

Earlier, the Qalandars piled on 199 runs from their 20 overs after star leg-spinner Adam Zampa was "rested" from the crucial clash.

Karachi Kings’ camp say both Mir Hamza and Adam Zampa have only been rested from this game and are not injured. Very interesting that they have played two young and inexperienced medium pacers ahead of them in what is the most consequential game of the season for them. — Ahsan Iftikhar Nagi (@ahsannagi) April 23, 2026

Fakhar Zaman (61) and Abdullah Shafique (62) both made significant contributions, as did Sams were add 20 runs from nine balls at the close of the innings.

In Thursday's other game, Rawalpindiz finally recorded the first win of their history by defeated Islamabad United by six wickets in their penultimate game of the season.

United were always behind the eight-ball after posting 137, despite a late cameo from Chris Green who hit 29 from 16 balls.

In the chase, controlled knocks from Mohammad Rizwan (45) and Daryl Mitchell (32no) got Pindiz to their target with 11 balls to spare.

Australians in PSL 2026

Hyderabad Kingsmen: Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Riley Meredith

Islamabad United: Chris Green

Karachi Kings: David Warner, Adam Zampa

Lahore Qalandars: Daniel Sams

Multan Sultans: Josh Philippe, Lachlan Shaw, Peter Siddle, Steve Smith, Ashton Turner

Peshawar Zalmi: Aaron Hardie

Quetta Gladiators: Sam Harper, Ben McDermott

Rawalpindiz: Usman Khawaja