Legend Bates to end career after T20 World Cup

The Kiwi champion wants to finish her career with another World Cup success

04:49 Play video The best of Suzie Bates with the bat in the WBBL

New Zealand legend Suzie Bates will bring to an end her 20-year international career after the T20 World Cup in June.

Bates, 38, announced on Friday that the global tournament would be her last for the White Ferns after two decades of representing her country.

The batting allrounder has represented NZ 362 times across both ODIs and T20Is, making her the most capped female international in history.

It's one of a number of records held by the champion from Otago, which includes being the first woman to score 25,000 career runs (all formats), the all-time leading run-scorer in women's T20Is (4,717) and the player with the most catches in women's ODIs (93) and T20Is (96).

02:57 Play video Kiwi Bates blasts first WBBL century

Bates has also been a regular in the Women's Big Bash League, featuring 104 times and playing in nine of the 11 seasons to date, representing Perth Scorchers, Adelaide Strikers, Sydney Sixers and Hobart Hurricanes.

The veteran was also part of the White Ferns side that broke their ICC tournament drought in 2024 when they defeated South Africa in the final of the T20 World Cup.

Lea Tahuhu, Sophie Devine and Suzie Bates // Getty

"When I look back on the past twenty-plus years, I can't quite believe how quickly the time has gone," Bates said in a statement.

"I'm immensely proud to have worn the 'fern' so many times, and I've been filled with enormous purpose and joy in striving each day to be a better person, teammate, cricketer, and athlete for this team.

"Words can't truly express my gratitude to all my teammates and coaches along the way.

01:04 Play video Bates takes an absolute screamer

"I have one final mission: to head to the UK - a place that holds so many special memories for me - and win another World Cup."

Bates made her domestic debut for the Otago Sparks as a 15-year-old in 2003 and her international debut followed three years later.

Not content with dominating one sport, she also represented New Zealand in basketball at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

A leader as well, Bates was appointed NZ captain in 2011 and led her country in 151 matches across seven years.

New Zealand have bilateral ODI and T20I series against England in May in the lead up to the World Cup before they face West Indies on June 13 to begin Bates' last hurrah as a 'Fern'.