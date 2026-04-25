Weatherald tons up as runs flow for Aussies in UK

Weatherald's day ended prematurely but only after he'd reached his hundred

Jake Weatherald's excellent start to the English summer has continued, hitting his maiden county century against Glamorgan in Cardiff.

The Test opener hit 14 boundaries in his rollicking knock, needing only 114 balls to reach three figures.

With scores of 83 and 96 already under his belt in the ongoing campaign for Leicestershire, Weatherald survived some nervous moments in the 90s, which included running down the wicket at leg-spinner Mason Crane on 97 which he was lucky to survive after edging the ball over the wicketkeeper's head.

However, there was nothing flustered about his next ball, hammering a back cut to the fence for four to reach the milestone.

His day ended on somewhat of a sour note, retiring hurt with five overs left in the day.

The 31-year-old appeared to be experiencing some discomfort in his left leg and after a quick check with the team doctor, he left the field unbeaten.

In Leeds, Sam Whiteman looks on track to become the third Australian to make a hundred this weekend following Marcus Harris' ton for Lancashire on Friday.

Whiteman, playing as a local player due to his British passport, reached stumps on 73no against Sussex as Yorkshire chase down an imposing 502 set by the visitors.

The WA captain had failed to pass 50 in his first four innings for the White Roses but alongside Finlay Bean (102no) is in the midst of a promising partnership.

When play resumes on Sunday, Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow are the next batters in for the famous county.

It was a tough first innings for Jhye Richardson however, who went wicketless and conceded 131 runs from his 21overs.

2026 County Championship division two standings

Team Matches played M Wins W Losses L Drawn D Deductions Ded. Batting Bonus Bat Bowling Bonus Bowl Total points PTS 1 Lancashire Men LAN 3 2 0 1 0 6 8 54 2 Northamptonshire Men NOR 3 0 0 3 0 10 9 43 3 Middlesex Men MSX 3 1 1 1 0 5 9 38 4 Durham Men DUR 2 1 0 1 0 7 6 37 5 Worcestershire Men WOR 2 1 0 1 2 2 4 28 6 Derbyshire Men DBY 2 0 1 1 0 8 6 22 7 Kent Men KEN 2 0 0 2 0 0 3 19 8 Gloucestershire Men GLO 3 0 3 0 2 0 5 3 Legend M: Matches played W: Wins L: Losses D: Drawn Ded.: Deductions Bat: Batting Bonus Bowl: Bowling Bonus PTS: Total points

Australians in the 2026 County Championship

Derbyshire: Caleb Jewell

Glamorgan: Nathan McAndrew (June)

Gloucestershire: Cameron Bancroft, Gabe Bell (first six matches), Liam Scott (June)

Hampshire: Jake Lehmann

Lancashire: Marcus Harris

Leicestershire: Jake Weatherald

Northamptonshire: Nathan McSweeney, Harry Conway (first two months only)

Nottinghamshire: Fergus O'Neill (April-June only)

Surrey: Sean Abbott (first half of season)

Sussex: Daniel Hughes

Warwickshire: Beau Webster (first half of season)

Yorkshire: Sam Whiteman, Jhye Richardson (until mid-May)