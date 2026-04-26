Maxwell back in the runs as Kingsmen clinch PSL playoffs spot

Marnus Labuschagne-led Hyderabad to face off with Steve Smith's Multan Sultans in the eliminator on Wednesday

Glenn Maxwell has exploded to life in the Pakistan Super League to help his Hyderabad Kingsmen seal a playoffs berth on the final day of the regular season.

Maxwell, whose previous best score in his past 17 T20 innings was 39, slammed 70 from 37 balls to power the Kingsmen to 6-244 against Usman Khawaja's Rawalpindiz.

Khawaja, playing just his third game of the tournament, hit 66 not out from 43 balls, but had little support as Pindiz crumbled to 136 all out in 17.1 overs to lose by 108 runs.

After captain Marnus Labuschagne was out for a run-a-ball five, Maxwell put the innings back on track with Hyderabad needing to win by at least 86 runs to overtake Lahore Qalandars and clinch a top four spot.

The Melbourne Stars allrounder arrived at the crease with the Kingsmen's innings stalling having lost consecutive wickets to start the 10th over to slip to 5-119 after being asked to bat first in Karachi.

Maxwell smashed eight fours and three sixes, forming a 108-run sixth-wicket stand with Kusal Perera (50no), while Usman Khan had earlier provided a fast start with 54 from 26.

Rawalpindiz, who crashed out of the playoffs race with just one win from their opening nine games, could have also ended the Kingsmen's season if they'd managed to score 159 or more, but seamer Hunain Shah's four-wicket haul ensured they fell well short.

Maxwell also chipped in with a run out and the scalp of Mohammad Amir for a duck to complete a fine all-round performance and a welcome return to form after lean BBL and T20 World Cup campaigns that yielded 138 runs at 17 in 11 innings.

Hyderabad's victory ousted the Qalandars from the tournament and Labuschagne's side will now face Multan Sultans in the first eliminator on Wednesday night after the Sultans fell to Islamabad United in the second game on Sunday.

Sultans opener Steve Smith continued where he left off from his century in his previous innings with four boundaries and a six in his 19-ball 30 before he was caught behind off left-arm quick Salman Mirza on the final ball of the Powerplay.

Fellow Australians Josh Philippe (11) and Ashton Turner (9) couldn't kick on as the Sultans posted 7-192 from their 20 overs after being sent in. Sydney Thunder stalwart Chris Green took 1-29 for United to help restrict their opponents.

Veteran quick Peter Siddle (1-24 from three overs) was the Sultans' most economical bowler, but they could remove New Zealander Mark Chapman (69no off 33), who guided United into second spot with a double chance as they reached their target of 193 with four wickets and eight balls to spare.

It means Islamabad will face ladder-leaders Peshawar Zalmi on Tuesday for a spot in the decider next Sunday night, while the loser will get another chance against the winner of Multan and Hyderabad.

Australians in PSL 2026

Hyderabad Kingsmen: Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Riley Meredith

Islamabad United: Chris Green

Karachi Kings: David Warner, Adam Zampa

Lahore Qalandars: Daniel Sams

Multan Sultans: Josh Philippe, Lachlan Shaw, Peter Siddle, Steve Smith, Ashton Turner

Peshawar Zalmi: Aaron Hardie

Quetta Gladiators: Sam Harper, Ben McDermott

Rawalpindiz: Usman Khawaja