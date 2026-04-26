West Aussie Whiteman scores maiden ton for 'home' county

Yorkshire piled on the runs at Headingley as England great Joe Root fell just four short of his own century

Australian Sam Whiteman has made his first century for the county where he was born as his superstar teammate Joe Root just missed out on a three-figure score at Headingley.

Perth's Whiteman, who was born down the road from the Leeds venue in the Yorkshire town of Doncaster, had cherished the idea of scoring a ton for the White Rose and it was a proud moment when, watched by England great Root at the other end, he went to three figures on Sunday.

Unbeaten on 73 overnight against Sussex on a belter of a track, the left-hander moved determinedly on to his hundred, clearly impressing Root as he went to the landmark off 188 balls with a lovely straight six off the spin of James Coles.

Having been congratulated by his illustrious teammate, the West Australian couldn't kick on and was soon dismissed seven balls later by paceman Henry Crocombe for 101.

Reaching your ton with a six 🙌



Take a bow, Sam Whiteman, what a knock 🔥 pic.twitter.com/IcyXiGDAeh — Yorkshire CCC (@YorkshireCCC) April 26, 2026

Whiteman's Doncaster-based father Richard was at Headingley over the past two days to witness his century.

"To score my first hundred, especially at home, for Yorkshire was special. It's still a nice wicket, but I felt good out there," he told Yorkshire Cricket website at stumps on day three.

"The spinner was on, and if it’s up there you might as well go for it. Luckily, it came out of the middle," Whiteman added on hitting a six to bring up his century.

That left the stage to Root who, in his first first-class innings since the Ashes 109 days earlier, looked sure to make a hundred, only to feather one behind to the keeper, also off Crocombe, after he'd swanned to 96.

Yorkshire, though, continued to make hay, with even Aussie paceman Jhye Richardson coming in to join the fun with 35 at No.10 as they passed Sussex's monumental 502, to make 511.

When Sussex batted again, Richardson, who'd been battered for a wicketless 131 in his first innings, produced a beauty to bowl compatriot Daniel Hughes for a four-ball duck as the visitors finished on 2-31.

Like Root, England colleague Ben Duckett also fell in the nervous nineties, succumbing for 93 at Trent Bridge as defending champions Nottinghamshire set up an exciting finish with Beau Webster's Warwickshire, reaching 4-310 after following on with captain Haseeb Hameed making 115.

Webster took 1-14 from his six handy overs, but Notts were 130 ahead with six wickets in hand.

Jake Weatherald was unable to resume his knock on 103no for Leicestershire after he had retired hurt with suspected cramping the night before, the Aussie Test opener remaining in the sheds as a precaution and thus missed out on another run feast as his side amassed 5-500 at Cardiff in reply to Glamorgan's 440.

Aussie quick Ryan Hadley did well amongst the carnage, taking 2-90 off his 23 overs, including the wicket of skipper Ian Holland for 79.

WICKETTTTT!!!! One brings two! 😍



Lewis Hill chops it back to his stumps off Ryan Hadley for 42. Leicestershire 330-4.



WATCH LIVE: https://t.co/7tlVOZ6bRM #GLAvLEI #OhGlammyGlammy pic.twitter.com/Nqy2VSqTZY — Glamorgan Cricket (@GlamCricket) April 26, 2026

Lancashire set themselves up for a victory push against promotion rivals Durham at Chester-le-Street, with Paul Coughlin (100no) and Michael Jones (72) doing the business after a rare failure from first-innings centurion Marcus Harris (12).

James Anderson declared on 9-260 with a lead of 335, but the 43-year-old maestro was thwarted by bad light as he sought late wickets.

2026 County Championship division one standings

Team Matches played M Wins W Losses L Drawn D Deductions Ded. Batting Bonus Bat Bowling Bonus Bowl Total points PTS 1 Somerset Men SOM 3 2 0 1 0 5 9 54 2 Warwickshire Men WAR 3 1 1 1 0 6 9 39 3 Nottinghamshire Men NOT 2 1 0 1 0 3 6 33 4 Sussex Men SSX 2 2 0 0 12 3 6 29 5 Essex Men ESS 3 1 2 0 0 3 9 28 6 Hampshire Men HAM 3 1 2 0 0 1 8 25 7 Surrey Men SRY 2 0 0 2 0 7 2 25 8 Leicestershire Men LEI 2 0 1 1 0 5 5 18 9 Glamorgan Men GLA 2 0 1 1 0 1 6 15 10 Yorkshire Men YRK 2 0 1 1 0 0 5 13 Legend M: Matches played W: Wins L: Losses D: Drawn Ded.: Deductions Bat: Batting Bonus Bowl: Bowling Bonus PTS: Total points

Australians in the 2026 County Championship

Derbyshire: Caleb Jewell

Glamorgan: Nathan McAndrew (June)

Gloucestershire: Cameron Bancroft, Gabe Bell (first six matches), Liam Scott (June)

Hampshire: Jake Lehmann

Lancashire: Marcus Harris

Leicestershire: Jake Weatherald

Northamptonshire: Nathan McSweeney, Harry Conway (first two months only)

Nottinghamshire: Fergus O'Neill (April-June only)

Surrey: Sean Abbott (first half of season)

Sussex: Daniel Hughes

Warwickshire: Beau Webster (first half of season)

Yorkshire: Sam Whiteman, Jhye Richardson (until mid-May)