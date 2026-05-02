SA quick rewarded after his breakout season to savour

After a first taste of state cricket, South Australian Campbell Thompson now wants to make his mark on a team eyeing a Sheffield Shield three-peat

As a nine-year-old, South Australian Campbell Thompson remembers sitting in the Adelaide Oval stands when fellow left-arm fast bowler Mitchell Johnson tore through England's batting order on December 7, 2013.

Once inspired by the hostile quick's heroic first-innings figures of 7-40, it would be fitting that nearly 12 years later, Thompson's own seven-wicket haul in SA's premier 50-over competition would catapult his rise up the ranks.

Playing for his beloved East Torrens District Cricket Club, the Adelaide Hills product backed up his 7-31 against Prospect with match figures of 8-122 against ACT for the state's second XI side in November. He was then selected in a Prime Minister's XI fixture against England prior to the Ashes, taking the wicket of prized scalp, Jacob Bethell.

Campbell Thompson is congratulated by his Prime Minister's XI teammates in Canberra after taking the wicket of England batter Jacob Bethell // Getty

Just a few months later the now 22-year-old Thompson had One-Day Cup and Sheffield Shield caps to complete a breakthough season.

"I feel like this year has really ramped up in what I've been able to achieve," Thompson said to cricket.com.au in March.

"I was also on a (rookie) contract last year and I had a few injuries that made me miss the first half of last season. Since the 7-fa... to have an opportunity in the One-Day Cup and Shield was amazing."

While the swing bowler impressed in his first outings across both competitions, it was his opening spell in Shield cricket to former Australian Test opener Usman Khawaja where Thompson showcased his talents to the domestic cricket scene.

His first four overs in first-class cricket were maidens, with every single delivery bowled to one of the nation's finest batters, whom he managed to dismiss in the second innings to help South Australia claim a crucial seven-wicket win at the Gabba.

00:47 Play video Four overs, four maidens: Debutant's spell troubles Khawaja

Reflecting on the most important spell of his career to date, Thompson said it was a memorable morning in Brisbane that he didn't necessarily see coming.

"I didn't find out until about nine o'clock on day one that I was actually playing," Thompson said.

"It was raining up in Brissy, so the wicket was covered and we didn't have a chance to finalise the XI. Once I got the ball in my hand... it was an awesome experience.

"(Usman) is obviously such a good player and just recently retired, so I was just trying to take it all in while I was out there. I was still trying to compete, but at the same time it was quite amazing as I'd watched guys like him growing up. He'd just played in the Ashes series and now I'm playing against him. It was a cool experience."

Campbell Thompson appeals for a wicket on day two of his first Sheffield Shield match against Queensland at the Gabba // Getty

Although a hamstring injury brought an early end to his whirlwind 2025-2026 season, Thompson's contributions to South Australia's successful and historic campaign for back-to-back Shield titles has been rewarded, securing an upgrade from the rookie list to be one of 24 contracted men in SA's men's squad for the 2026-2027 season.

SA men's squad for 2026-27: Wes Agar, Jordan Buckingham, Alex Carey (CA), Brendan Doggett (CA), Jake Fraser‑McGurk, Matthew Gilkes, Travis Head (CA), Henry Hunt, Hanno Jacobs, Spencer Johnson, Jake Lehmann, Ben Manenti, Nathan McAndrew, Noah McFadyen, Nathan McSweeney, Harry Nielsen, Lloyd Pope, Henry Thornton, Campbell Thompson, Jason Sangha, Liam Scott, Mackenzie Harvey, Jerrssis Wadia, Jake Weatherald (CA). Rookies: Thomas Brown, Kane Halfpenny, Douwtjie Hoogenboezem, Hayden Schiller Ins: Matthew Gilkes (NSW), Noah McFadyen, Jerrssis Wadia, Jake Weatherald (Tasmania), Thomas Brown, Kane Halfpenny, Hayden Schiller Outs: Daniel Drew, Thomas Kelly, Conor McInerney, Harry Matthias, Aidan Cahill

Thompson was previously on SA's rookie list for two seasons, following his outstanding 2023-24 campaign in South Australia's first grade competition, where he took 29 wickets for East Torrens and earned himself a place in the state's Premier Cricket men's team of the year.

Two years on and the boy from Oakbank has continually impressed his state coach and former Australia opening bowler, Ryan Harris.

While Harris has always seen the potential in the emerging pace bowler, the two-time championship-winning Shield coach admitted he's been pleasantly surprised with Thompson's development in his remarkable run to playing state cricket.

"I was brutally honest with him when I picked him (for his SA debut)," Harris said.

"I said to him, 'I must admit I probably didn't think I'd be having this conversation with you about Shield cricket this year, but your development has been unreal'.

"He's got an appetite that he just wants to learn and get better. He's very good with a new ball, but I challenged him with the old ball and said, 'how can you have an impact?'. He's played a number of second XI games now where he had a massive impact on flat wickets, so he's just a guy that wants to get better and better and better.

"I can see him getting better. There's still a lot of growth in him. And he's only 22, so there's a lot of growth there. He's one to watch for the future."

Despite making an impression for his work on the field across the summer, one of Thompson's most cherished memories came before he'd even bowled a ball for South Australia this season.

In what proved to be a summer of firsts for the youngster, he was presented his One-Day Cup cap by a former club colleague turned state squad teammate Jake Lehmann.

Having followed Lehmann's journey from grade cricket to the state side and through the Big Bash, Thompson revealed his gratitude for having the opportunity to play and learn from a man he remembers helped him fall in love with the game.

"I was very thankful that 'Lehmo' got to do that for me," Thompson said.

"I was at East Torrens with him and played a few seasons of A-Grade with him. He was also at junior presentations there, so I've always had a connection with him for a while now. He's always been so helpful along the way. For him to be able to present my cap with my family there as well was pretty special."

A young Campbell Thompson alongside former East Torrens player Jake Lehmann at one of the club's presentation nights // Supplied

Now motivated to make the most of the promotion he's been given, Thompson is aware of the work he needs to do to take his game to another level ahead of next season.

Understanding the competition for spots within the strong bowling stocks SA possess in their squad, including another left-arm speedster in Spencer Johnson who's set to return next summer, he's determined to find ways to build on his potential this off-season.

"I just want to play as much state cricket as possible," Thompson said.

"I've got a couple of games under my belt now, but I don't want to be settled or necessarily happy with playing a couple of games. I want to get this hamstring right and start the next year strong. There's no guarantees with selection. We've got so many good bowlers here in this state.

"No matter whatever level I play, if it's second XI, club cricket or Shield cricket, I want to put my best foot forward."