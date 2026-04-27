Hazlewood claims IPL career-best as RCB demolish Delhi

Star Aussie paceman combines with Bhuvneshwar Kumar to skittle Delhi Capitals for 75 all out

Josh Hazlewood has uncorked another bowling masterpiece in the IPL, his four-wicket burst in tandem with Indian star Bhuvneshwar Kumar blowing away the Delhi Capitals.

The veteran Australian Test star, who's been flying since his return from injury two-and-a-half weeks ago, blasted through Delhi's top-order, taking two wickets with his first two balls and a third in his following over in Monday's clash in the Indian capital.

With Bhuvneshwar also taking three wickets in his opening two overs after reigning champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru had asked Delhi to bat, the pair left the Capitals reeling at an extraordinary 6-8, looking in danger of recording the lowest IPL total ever (RCB's 49 against Kolkata in 2017).

Closing the innings in style! 👊



Josh Hazlewood and Suyash Sharma rattle the stumps to bundle out the hosts for 7️⃣5️⃣



Updates ▶️ https://t.co/HIiNNEutP0#TATAIPL | #KhelBindaas | #DCvRCB | @RCBTweets pic.twitter.com/wALUv36mPY — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 27, 2026

Only resistance from Abishek Porel (30) and David Miller (19) enabled Delhi to avoid that fate as they limped to 75, but in the 17th over, Hazlewood returned ruthlessly to finish the job, yorking Porel for his best IPL figures of 4-12 off 3.3 overs.

Bhuvneshwar was just as good, taking 3-5 off his three as the pair left Delhi 6-13 at the end of the first six Powerplay overs with their irresistible mix of swing, seam and the occasional hostile short one.

Hazlewood equalled his best figures in the T20 format // Creimas-BCCI

But once RCB had cruised to 1-77 for a nine-wicket win in 6.3 overs, with Virat Kohli (23 not out) becoming the first man to pass 9000 IPL runs – no-one else has even gone past 8000 – Hazlewood was judged to have edged it as player of the match.

He dismissed danger man KL Rahul, fresh from scoring 152no in his last knock, with his short, sharp first ball that climbed on the Indian Test batter and forced him to rush his pull shot, so he steepled it up for a simple catch to wicketkeeper Jitesh Sharma.

Next ball, he had Sameer Rizvi caught behind, and in his following over, served up a vicious, rearing snorter that looped up off Nitish Rana's gloves.

"Those guys are so good with the new ball," said teammate Devdutt Padikkal, who eased RCB to the winning line alongside Kohli with 34no off 13 balls.

"In the slips, I'm expecting a catch every ball, and that's not something you'd say in a T20, but when those two are bowling, every ball is an opportunity."

Hazlewood loved every minute of this rare bowler's day in the IPL sun. "Probably turning up here after 500-plus runs in the last game, you don't expect that," he smiled wryly.

Why take it deep when you can just finish it in 6.3 overs? ⏩💥



🎥 Back-to-back maximums from Virat Kohli to put the perfect finishing touch on a clinical performance! 🤌



Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/HIiNNEutP0#TATAIPL | #KhelBindaas | #DCvRCB | @RCBTweets pic.twitter.com/4b2yUCDqLZ — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 27, 2026

He only had one regret. That he wasn't allowed to bowl a fourth-straight over after his sensational first 18 balls.

"It would have been nice to bowl four-straight and get off the field," he laughed, imagining he might have been able to be substituted under the impact player rule and put his feet up.

IPL 2026 standings

Team Matches played M Wins W Losses L Ties T No results N/R Net Run Rate NRR Deductions Ded. Total points PTS 1 Punjab Kings KXI 7 6 0 0 1 1.333 0 13 2 Royal Challengers Bengaluru Men RCB 8 6 2 0 0 1.919 0 12 3 Sunrisers Hyderabad SUN 8 5 3 0 0 0.815 0 10 4 Rajasthan Royals RAJ 8 5 3 0 0 0.602 0 10 5 Gujarat Titans GUT 8 4 4 0 0 -0.475 0 8 6 Chennai Super Kings CSK 8 3 5 0 0 -0.121 0 6 7 Delhi Capitals Men DEL 8 3 5 0 0 -1.06 0 6 8 Kolkata Knight Riders KKR 8 2 5 0 1 -0.751 0 5 9 Mumbai Indians MI 7 2 5 0 0 -0.736 0 4 10 Lucknow Super Giants LSG 8 2 6 0 0 -1.106 0 4 Legend M: Matches played W: Wins L: Losses T: Ties N/R: No results NRR: Net Run Rate Ded.: Deductions PTS: Total points

Australians in IPL 2026

Chennai Super Kings: Matt Short ($255k), Spencer Johnson ($255k, replaces Nathan Ellis ($340k))

Delhi Capitals: Mitchell Starc ($2m)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Josh Hazlewood ($2.13m), Tim David ($510k)

Punjab Kings: Marcus Stoinis ($1.9m), Ben Dwarshuis ($745k), Mitchell Owen ($510k), Cooper Connolly ($510k), Xavier Bartlett ($136k)

Kolkata Knight Riders: Cameron Green ($3.5m)

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Pat Cummins ($3.5m), Travis Head ($2.38m), Jack Edwards ($510k, withdrawn)

Lucknow Super Giants: Josh Inglis ($1.49m), Mitchell Marsh ($578k)