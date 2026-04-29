Head-spinning: 'Travishek' blitz leads Sunrisers' charge

It's not been the easiest IPL season for Travis Head but a blistering knock from the Aussie international has left his Sunrisers captain Pat Cummins beaming

As if awaiting a storm they knew must come, IPL sides were bracing themselves for the full force of Travis Head in this 2026 campaign - and it was luckless Mumbai Indians who've ended up on the receiving end.

The Australian had been below his best for Sunrisers Hyderabad this season, without a fifty to his name in eight knocks. Yet presented with a monumental chase on Wednesday at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium, he simply blew the house down.

Needing to surpass 5-243 after the home side had been ignited by Ryan Rickelton's record-breaking 123no, Sunrisers needed a special start from their 'Travishek' opening combo of Head and Abhishek Sharma to pull off the biggest ever IPL run chase at the celebrated venue.

Head delivered, pummelling 76 off just 30 deliveries, featuring eight sixes and four fours, while putting on 129 with Abhishek (45) in 8.4 overs of sheer mayhem.

It was pretty madcap, with Head getting dropped three times by the same hapless figure, Naman Dhir - all of them, in fairness, more like half-chances - and even getting out to a caught-behind that nobody appealed for amid the din in the stadium.

The luckless Dhir tumbled onto the ropes just when he thought he'd finally snared Head on the boundary edge. Instead, the fortune-blessed Aussie was able to celebrate his 50 off 20 balls, with six signalled instead.

Head also hit Jasprit Bumrah for a straight six that flew 99 metres, putting together such dazzling fare that the home fans quickly forgot how they'd earlier watched South African Rickelton hit the fastest century in Mumbai Indians annals in just 44 balls.

Pat Cummins (0-39), who'd done his captain's bit for Sunrisers by producing one over near the death that went for just six with Rickelton in full cry, could hardly credit what he was watching as Heinrich Klaasen (65no off 30) capitalised on the 'Head start' to guide Sunrisers to their target on 4-249 with eight balls to spare.

"I definitely thought it was chaseable," smiled Australia's Test skipper. "When the pitch is good and the way they play, they've got so many different shots, I'm glad I'm not bowling out there - they look pretty scary.

"You've got to be realistic now. It's different to what it was five years ago in the IPL Two-hundred used to be a tough chase; now even 12 an over, you feel like you can chase. You've just got to reset your expectations as a bowling group."

The win, the second in a row for Cummins since his return to the IPL, meant his side move one place up to third on the points table, looking well set for one of the four qualifying playoff spots.

IPL 2026 standings

Team Matches played M Wins W Losses L Ties T No results N/R Net Run Rate NRR Deductions Ded. Total points PTS 1 Punjab Kings KXI 8 6 1 0 1 1.043 0 13 2 Royal Challengers Bengaluru Men RCB 8 6 2 0 0 1.919 0 12 3 Sunrisers Hyderabad SUN 9 6 3 0 0 0.832 0 12 4 Rajasthan Royals RAJ 9 6 3 0 0 0.617 0 12 5 Gujarat Titans GUT 8 4 4 0 0 -0.475 0 8 6 Chennai Super Kings CSK 8 3 5 0 0 -0.121 0 6 7 Delhi Capitals Men DEL 8 3 5 0 0 -1.06 0 6 8 Kolkata Knight Riders KKR 8 2 5 0 1 -0.751 0 5 9 Mumbai Indians MI 8 2 6 0 0 -0.784 0 4 10 Lucknow Super Giants LSG 8 2 6 0 0 -1.106 0 4 Legend M: Matches played W: Wins L: Losses T: Ties N/R: No results NRR: Net Run Rate Ded.: Deductions PTS: Total points

Australians in IPL 2026

Chennai Super Kings: Matt Short ($255k), Spencer Johnson ($255k, replaces Nathan Ellis ($340k))

Delhi Capitals: Mitchell Starc ($2m)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Josh Hazlewood ($2.13m), Tim David ($510k)

Punjab Kings: Marcus Stoinis ($1.9m), Ben Dwarshuis ($745k), Mitchell Owen ($510k), Cooper Connolly ($510k), Xavier Bartlett ($136k)

Kolkata Knight Riders: Cameron Green ($3.5m)

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Pat Cummins ($3.5m), Travis Head ($2.38m), Jack Edwards ($510k, withdrawn)

Lucknow Super Giants: Josh Inglis ($1.49m), Mitchell Marsh ($578k)