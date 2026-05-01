WBBL-winning coach steps down from Renegades role

Melbourne Renegades' title-winning coach Simon Helmot will leave the club after five years in the role.

Helmot took charge of the 'Gades in 2021 and guided his side to a second-placed finish in his first season in charge.

However the highlight of his tenure was undoubtedly leading the Renegades to their inaugural title in WBBL|10 as he and captain Sophie Molineux orchestrated an emotional and historic championship for the club.

02:11 Play video Rise of the Renegades: Helmot's footy-inspired rev-up

The 54-year-old will now explore other opportunities and is currently in India as assistant coach for Sunrisers Hyderabad where he works with head coach Daniel Vettori and captain Pat Cummins.

Helmot's connection to the Renegades dates back all the way to the inception of the city-based Big Bash League as he was the first coach of the men's side, a role he held for four years.

Renegades results under Helmot leadership

WBBL|07: 2nd WBBL|08: 7th WBBL|09: 8th WBBL|10: Champions WBBL|11: 5th

"Simon has been an extraordinary Renegades person for a long time, and someone who has given so much to our club," Renegades General Manager James Rosengarten said.

"He's not only delivered success on the field but has had a profound impact on the people and the environment around him.

01:23 Play video Rise of the Renegades: Emotional scenes in the winning rooms

"The way he connects with players, staff and fans and the care he brings to his work has left a lasting mark on our program and the broader Victorian cricket community.

"He leaves with our full support as he takes on an exciting new opportunity, and we're incredibly proud to see him continue his journey. He will always be a valued part of the Renegades family."

Helmot's departure opens another vacancy for Big Bash head coaches, with the Sydney Thunder and Sydney Sixers men's roles also currently unfilled.