Gaikwad keeps CSK in the hunt as Mumbai slip again

Chennai Super Kings have breathed life into their Indian Premier League season as a composed Ruturaj Gaikwad innings and a disciplined bowling effort conspired to hand Mumbai Indians another sobering defeat.

Gaikwad finished unbeaten on 67 from 48 balls as Chennai overhauled Mumbai's modest 7-159 with almost two overs to spare at Chepauk Stadium.

Mumbai – who have now lost three games in a row and seven of the nine they've player this season – began as if they might finally rediscover their rhythm after opting to bat first.

Opener Ryan Rickelton (37) set the tone with a flurry of early sixes, smashing five in his 24-ball knock, including three in the fifth over that was delivered by left-arm spinner Prashant Veer.

Naman Dhir (57 off 37) played the anchor role as India's T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav (21 off 12) also chipped in to set a strong top order platform as the Indians reached 2-99 just after the halfway mark of the innings.

Seamer Ramakrishna Ghosh (1-24) broke the partnership with the crucial with of Suryakumar either side of Noor Ahmad's (2-26) two wickets, while English allrounder Jamie Overton (1-23) conceded less than a run-a-ball in a superb six over spell that further stalled Mumbai's momentum.

From there, the innings unravelled as the visitors scored just 69 runs in the final 10 overs, with 25-year-old pacer Anshul Kamboj returning to grab another two wickets to finish as the pick of the bowlers with 3-32 from four overs.

Chennai skipper Gaikwad controlled the chase despite Jasprit Bumrah's early strike to remove Sanju Samson, with Urvil Patel (24 off 12 with two sixes) injecting the initial impetus before 20-year-old Kartik Sharma (54no off 40) hit his maiden IPL half-century to help guide the hosts home by eight wickets with 11 balls the spare.

"We pulled it back after the Powerplay and were chasing 20-30 runs less," Gaikwad said. "It was about getting a good start (in the run chase) and then one of the batters had to go deep."

The defeat leaves Mumbai languishing in ninth with five games remaining, while Chennai have jumped to sixth and remain in the playoffs race, four points shy of Rajasthan Royals in fourth spot.

IPL 2026 standings

Team Matches played M Wins W Losses L Ties T No results N/R Net Run Rate NRR Deductions Ded. Total points PTS 1 Punjab Kings KXI 8 6 1 0 1 1.043 0 13 2 Royal Challengers Bengaluru Men RCB 9 6 3 0 0 1.42 0 12 3 Sunrisers Hyderabad SUN 9 6 3 0 0 0.832 0 12 4 Rajasthan Royals RAJ 10 6 4 0 0 0.51 0 12 5 Gujarat Titans GUT 9 5 4 0 0 -0.192 0 10 6 Chennai Super Kings CSK 9 4 5 0 0 0.005 0 8 7 Delhi Capitals Men DEL 9 4 5 0 0 -0.895 0 8 8 Kolkata Knight Riders KKR 8 2 5 0 1 -0.751 0 5 9 Mumbai Indians MI 9 2 7 0 0 -0.803 0 4 10 Lucknow Super Giants LSG 8 2 6 0 0 -1.106 0 4 Legend M: Matches played W: Wins L: Losses T: Ties N/R: No results NRR: Net Run Rate Ded.: Deductions PTS: Total points

Australians in IPL 2026

Chennai Super Kings: Matt Short ($255k), Spencer Johnson ($255k, replaces Nathan Ellis ($340k))

Delhi Capitals: Mitchell Starc ($2m)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Josh Hazlewood ($2.13m), Tim David ($510k)

Punjab Kings: Marcus Stoinis ($1.9m), Ben Dwarshuis ($745k), Mitchell Owen ($510k), Cooper Connolly ($510k), Xavier Bartlett ($136k)

Kolkata Knight Riders: Cameron Green ($3.5m)

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Pat Cummins ($3.5m), Travis Head ($2.38m), Jack Edwards ($510k, withdrawn)

Lucknow Super Giants: Josh Inglis ($1.49m), Mitchell Marsh ($578k)