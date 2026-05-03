Hardie dominates to lift Peshawar to Pakistan T20 title

Four wickets and an unbeaten half-century from Western Australia's Aaron Hardie have steered Peshawar Zalmi to a comprehensive five-wicket win in the final of the Pakistan Super League.

Hyderabad Kingsmen were only able to muster 129 after being put in, with captain Marnus Labuschange making 20 off 12 before he became the first to fall to Hardie, who claimed a career-best 4-27.

Labuschagne had hit Hardie for a four carved through point then ramped for a six over fine leg before Hardie struck back to have him caught behind in his opening over in front of a packed house at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium.

Hyderabad had won seven of their last eight matches to reach the final in their debut season – an incredible achievement itself having lost their first four matches – but there was no fairytale.

Glenn Maxwell went for a golden duck amid a shocking middle-order collapse that saw Hyderabad lose four wickets in eight balls, with a run out either side of the Victorian's meek chip to mid-on.

𝐆𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐱𝐰𝐞𝐥𝐥 𝐠𝐨𝐞𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐚 𝐆𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐧 𝐃𝐮𝐜𝐤 🤯



Nahid Rana gets the big fish and Zalmi are dominating the HBL PSL 11 final 🔥#HBLPSL11 | #NewEra | #PZvHK pic.twitter.com/Zbg1weYmXv — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) May 3, 2026

Saim Ayub gave the Kingsmen something to bowl at with his 54 off 50 but received little support elsewhere.

Ayub had made a hot start racing to 30 off 12 but had to rein things in as wickets tumbled. He eventually fell in the 18th over after miscuing Hardie's slower ball, one of two wickets the Aussie took in that over.

Zalmi made a rocky start, losing both openers in the first over to Mohammad Ali, including Baba Azam to a golden duck, but Hardie at No.4 was untroubled.

He at first counterattacked, smashing three of his nine fours in a single over, then settled into a match-winning 115-run partnership with Abdul Samad (48 off 34), reaching the target with 28 balls remaining.

"It's been great. I couldn't have had a better start to my PSL journey, I'm super grateful to be part of Zalmi and to get to know everyone," said a delighted Hardie, who has excelled throughout the tournament for a side who lost only one match in 11 over the entire month.

"We've had great fun and, obviously, a really successful season. I've spent a fair bit of time in the subcontinent but haven't played too much, so to be able to come over here and get a nice run into the finals has been awesome."

Babar, whose brilliant tournament, complete with 588 runs at an average of 73.5, was only spoiled by his golden duck in the final, led the way.

But for Labuschagne, it all proved a real anti-climax after his side, in their first year in the league, had written an extraordinary comeback story, reaching the final after losing their first four matches.

"I think tonight hurts, obviously, but reflecting on what an amazing tournament we've put together, coming from four losses to winning four in a row," admitted Labuschagne, who reckoned the experience has helped him develop as a leader.

"We've made so many great memories. I'm just so proud of the team; it's been an awesome effort."

Australians in PSL 2026

Hyderabad Kingsmen: Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Riley Meredith

Islamabad United: Chris Green

Karachi Kings: David Warner, Adam Zampa

Lahore Qalandars: Daniel Sams

Multan Sultans: Josh Philippe, Lachlan Shaw, Peter Siddle, Steve Smith, Ashton Turner

Peshawar Zalmi: Aaron Hardie

Quetta Gladiators: Sam Harper, Ben McDermott

Rawalpindiz: Usman Khawaja