Inglis returns but Langer's Lucknow slump to sixth straight loss

Despite the arrival of newlywed Josh Inglis and a breezy 44 from Mitch Marsh, Lucknow remain at bottom after losing to Mumbai

Justin Langer is having to call upon all his experience as a player and coach as he attempts to arrest Lucknow Super Giants' alarming run of form in the Indian Premier League.

Lucknow were able to select Josh Inglis for the first time this campaign, and enjoyed the return to form of Nicolas Pooran, who shared a blistering partnership of 94 runs in 34 balls with Mitch Marsh.

But LSG's Australian coach still saw his side well-beaten by hosts Mumbai Indians at Wankede Stadium on Monday night.

It was their sixth successive loss, and seventh in nine matches leaving them rooted to the bottom of the table that is led by Ricky Ponting's Punjab Kings. While technically LSG can still reach the playoffs, it would take a remarkable turnaround and several results to fall their way to remain in contention.

Inglis's arrival in the IPL had been delayed by his wedding last month. Even with his reduced availability he was drafted for $A1.49 million at the time of the auction in December.

Pre-match he was presented with his LSG cap by Mitch Marsh. This maintained a tradition as his Western Australia teammate had also presented Inglis with his Australia ODI cap while Marsh's father Geoff, the former Test opener, presented him with his baggy green on Inglis's Test debut.

Soon afterwards the two Aussies marched to the crease to open the LSG innings. Marsh took 11 off the opening over including a six. Inglis then turned his first ball since playing Sheffield Shield two months ago, from Jasprit Bumrah, off his legs for four.

Mumbai turned to spin and Inglis sent the first two balls from AM Ghazanfar to the boundary. But seeking a repeat, he was then caught at mid-on, ending a 13-run five-ball cameo.

Marsh was undeterred, smacking Bumrah for 6, 4, 4 in his next over. Bumrah has had an unusually tough tournament, picking up three wickets in ten matches and went for 45 in four overs this time.

West Indian power-hitter Pooran had also struggled with five single figures scores and a best of 22 from eight innings.

That changed at the Wankhede as he justified the decision to move him to No.3 by battering a 16-ball half-century. He and Marsh had Lucknow 2-123 after eight overs before Pooran nicked Corbin Bosch to be dismissed 63 in 21 balls with eight sixes.

Marsh went in the same over, caught at mid-wicket for 44 off 25. He has had a solid campaign but is yet to produce a defining innings, out when set on five occasions for scores of 35, 40, 40, 44 and 55.

Lucknow kept swinging and reached 4-160 after 12 overs, but were then pegged back and closed on 5-228.

It was their season-high total but not enough as the returning Rohit Sharma and in-form Ryan Rickelton soon proved.

The pair produced an explosive opening stand of 143 off 65 balls with Rohit thumping 84 off 44 balls and Rickelton 83 off 32.

While they missed out on centuries, the job was done as Mumbai cruised to 4-229 with eight balls to spare.

"The way we started, we should have definitely got more runs," said LSG skipper Rishabh Pant. "We need some good luck."

IPL 2026 standings

Team Matches played M Wins W Losses L Ties T No results N/R Net Run Rate NRR Deductions Ded. Total points PTS 1 Punjab Kings KXI 9 6 2 0 1 0.855 0 13 2 Royal Challengers Bengaluru Men RCB 9 6 3 0 0 1.42 0 12 3 Sunrisers Hyderabad SUN 10 6 4 0 0 0.644 0 12 4 Rajasthan Royals RAJ 10 6 4 0 0 0.51 0 12 5 Gujarat Titans GUT 10 6 4 0 0 -0.147 0 12 6 Chennai Super Kings CSK 9 4 5 0 0 0.005 0 8 7 Delhi Capitals Men DEL 9 4 5 0 0 -0.895 0 8 8 Kolkata Knight Riders KKR 9 3 5 0 1 -0.539 0 7 9 Mumbai Indians MI 10 3 7 0 0 -0.649 0 6 10 Lucknow Super Giants LSG 9 2 7 0 0 -1.076 0 4 Legend M: Matches played W: Wins L: Losses T: Ties N/R: No results NRR: Net Run Rate Ded.: Deductions PTS: Total points

Australians in IPL 2026

Chennai Super Kings: Matt Short ($255k), Spencer Johnson ($255k, replaces Nathan Ellis ($340k))

Delhi Capitals: Mitchell Starc ($2m)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Josh Hazlewood ($2.13m), Tim David ($510k)

Punjab Kings: Marcus Stoinis ($1.9m), Ben Dwarshuis ($745k), Mitchell Owen ($510k), Cooper Connolly ($510k), Xavier Bartlett ($136k)

Kolkata Knight Riders: Cameron Green ($3.5m)

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Pat Cummins ($3.5m), Travis Head ($2.38m), Jack Edwards ($510k, withdrawn)

Lucknow Super Giants: Josh Inglis ($1.49m), Mitchell Marsh ($578k)