County wrap: How the Aussies fared in the fifth round

Jhye Richardson was an unlikely star with the bat to help Yorkshire clinch a thrilling final day win over Somerset

Division One

Jhye Richardson – Yorkshire

1-63 (17) & 0-5 (3) 1 (9) & 50 (127) Season to date: Four wickets at 77.25

With fellow West Australian Sam Whiteman missing due to a testicular injury, Richardson stepped up with the bat in the second innings to help Yorkshire down Somerset by 75 runs in Taunton.

Richardson was 48 not out at stumps on day three before carving seamer Lewis Gregory through backward point to reach his fifth first-class fifty early on Monday. His knock allowed Yorkshire to add a crucial 85 runs for the final two wickets to set Somerset 260 to win on the final day when he was out edging Craig Overton.

After trapping Tom Lammonby with an inswinger in the first innings, the right-armer was hardly required with the ball in the second as spin took over, offies Dom Bess (4-60) and Joe Root (4-49) taking eight wickets between them to dismiss the hosts for 184 in the final session of day four. Richardson bowled just three wicketless overs in the second innings to give him match figures of 1-68 off 20.

Richardson strikes to remove Tom Lammonby in the first innings // Getty

Jake Weatherald – Leicestershire

14 (14) & 38 (43) Season to date: 366 runs at 73.20

Australia's Test opener got going at a decent clip in both innings but couldn't kick on as his Leicestershire fell to Nottinghamshire by 10 wickets at Grace Road. Weatherald smacked three fours in the first innings before seamer Dillon Pennington sent his off-stump cartwheeling.

Asked to follow-on, the left-hander hit another three boundaries in the second innings – two of them driving fiercely through the off-side – before he copped a delivery from Lyndon James that rose sharply on him and flew off the top edge to South African wicketkeeper Kyle Verreynne.

With a hundred and two big half-centuries in his six innings so far, Weatherald remains inside the top eight run-scorers in division one after five rounds this season.

Most Runs 2026 County Championship division one Player Total 1 Joe Clarke J Clarke 546 2 Ben Slater B Slater 464 3 Kiran Carlson K Carlson 432 4 Tom Abell T Abell 420 5 Jamie Smith J Smith 409 6 James Rew J Rew 388 7 Dom Sibley D Sibley 380 8 Jake Weatherald J Weatherald 366

Sean Abbott – Surrey

1-96 (17) & 2-49 (17) 76 (71) Season to date: 126 runs at 31.50, six wickets at 71

After a quiet start to his fourth campaign with Surrey, Abbott chipped in with runs and wickets to help the county to their first win of the season (after three straight draws) and first home win at The Oval in the four-day competition in almost a year.

The NSW right-armer picked up the first wicket of the match in his first over as he had opener Tom Haines edging to second slip for a duck after the Three Feathers inserted Sussex on a green monster.

But the Oval pitch flattened out quickly as former England seamer and Sussex skipper Ollie Robinson hit an unbeaten 100 from No.10 in support of No.9 Jack Carson's 105 as they declared on 9-358 in their first innings.

Surrey replied with 622, Abbott putting on a 161-run eighth-wicket stand with Surrey's second centurion of the innings, Adam Thomas. The Australian allrounder twice launched massive sixes over midwicket to help his side to a 264-run lead. He then picked up another two wickets in the second innings as Surrey dismissed Sussex for 277, leaving them chasing 14 for the win.

Ryan Hadley – Glamorgan

0-51 (13) & 2-36 (14) Season to date: 14 wickets at 28.42

Hadley picked up two second innings wickets as his Glamorgan thumped Hampshire by an innings and 69 runs at the Rose Bowl. The tall NSW right-armer had opener Toby Albert caught before bowling Codi Yusuf with a full delivery that sent the off-stump flying for the penultimate wicket of the match.

The 27-year-old has been one of the Welsh county's standout performers across their first four matches this season, taking 14 wickets to support leg-spinner Mason Crane's 17 and veteran Dutch seamer Timm van der Gugten's 15.

Daniel Hughes – Sussex

22 (33) & 39 (95) Season to date: 275 runs at 34.37

The veteran left-hander was another who got set in both innings but couldn't cash in as his Sussex side slipped to their first loss of the season at the hands of Surrey. Hughes hit four boundaries in each knock but fell to right-arm quick Jordan Clark twice, leg before in the first dig to a full delivery that swung in late and then caught at first slip in the second after driving loosely outside the off-stump.

Division Two

Harry Conway – Northamptonshire

1-41 (11) & 1-39 (11) Season to date: 18 wickets at 22.11

Conway played second fiddle to new ball partner Ben Sanderson who ran riot with 11 wickets for the match (4-78 and 7-31) to lift Northants to a thumping innings and 177-run victory over Worcestershire.

Conway took the first wicket of the match in his first over when Jake Libby edged to second slip before claiming his Worcester opening partner Dan Lategan in the second caught behind.

1.5 | Conway strikes in his first over 🙌



Libby edges to Harrison and Worcestershire are 6/1.



Watch live 👉 https://t.co/CU8uwteMyd https://t.co/WQbz7NhlZA pic.twitter.com/nqT12FiH4A — Northamptonshire CCC (@NorthantsCCC) May 1, 2026

Sanderson's haul took him past Conway as their side's leading bowler this season, with the NSW-born quick sitting equal fourth on the competition tally with 18 in four matches.

Most Wickets 2026 County Championship division two Player Total 1 Ben Sanderson B Sanderson 25 2 Ben Raine B Raine 24 3 James Anderson J Anderson 23 4 Matthew Potts M Potts 18 5 Harry Conway H Conway 18 6 Tom Taylor T Taylor 17 7 Ryan Higgins R Higgins 16 8 Ben Aitchison B Aitchison 15

Nathan McSweeney – Northamptonshire

32 (75) Season to date: 278 runs at 69.50

The South Australian skipper got set with four boundaries off the back foot – three through the off-side and one hit hard to the square leg fence – in this 75-ball stay but missed out on posting a big score as Northamptonshire racked up a mammoth 7(dec)-597 in their innings win over Worcestershire.

McSweeney was out skying another attempted pull shot off Beyers Swanepoel before three of his teammates posted centuries – opener Ricardo Vasconcelos (115), 23-year-old allrounder James Sales (146no) hit back-to-back tons and No.8 Lewis McManus also made a quickfire 104 from 137 balls. McSweeney also bowled four overs of his off-spin in the first innings for the tidy return of 0-11.

Caleb Jewell – Derbyshire

12 (26) & 3 (26) Season to date: 114 runs at 16.28

The Tasmanian left-hander's tough start to the season continued against Kent, out edging to a sharp catch from Tawanda Muyeye in the gully in the first innings before being caught behind in the second. After scoring more than 1000 runs at 48 in last year's County Championship, Jewell has only reached 50 once so far in his seven innings this season.

Did not play:

While Fergus O'Neill (rib) was named in Nottinghamshire's squad to face Leicestershire on Thursday, he wasn't selected in the XI and missed a second match through injury.

Sam Whiteman missed Yorkshire's clash with Somerset due to a testicular injury suffered in the previous round where he hit a century against Sussex, while Hampshire's Jake Lehmann returned to Australia for personal reasons and missed their match against Glamorgan.

Beau Webster (Warwickshire), Marcus Harris (Lancashire), and Cameron Bancroft and Gabe Bell (both Gloucestershire) all had byes in round five.

2026 County Championship division one standings

Team Matches played M Wins W Losses L Drawn D Deductions Ded. Batting Bonus Bat Bowling Bonus Bowl Total points PTS 1 Nottinghamshire Men NOT 4 2 0 2 0 8 11 67 2 Surrey Men SRY 4 1 0 3 0 12 7 59 3 Somerset Men SOM 4 2 1 1 0 6 12 58 4 Warwickshire Men WAR 4 1 1 2 0 11 12 55 5 Glamorgan Men GLA 4 1 1 2 0 8 10 50 6 Sussex Men SSX 4 2 1 1 12 10 8 46 7 Yorkshire Men YRK 4 1 1 2 0 3 10 45 8 Essex Men ESS 4 1 2 1 0 6 10 40 9 Leicestershire Men LEI 4 0 2 2 0 11 9 36 10 Hampshire Men HAM 4 1 3 0 0 1 9 26 Legend M: Matches played W: Wins L: Losses D: Drawn Ded.: Deductions Bat: Batting Bonus Bowl: Bowling Bonus PTS: Total points

Australians in the 2026 County Championship

Derbyshire: Caleb Jewell

Glamorgan: Ryan Hadley (first six matches), Nathan McAndrew (June-July)

Gloucestershire: Cameron Bancroft, Gabe Bell (first six matches), Liam Scott (June)

Hampshire: Jake Lehmann

Lancashire: Marcus Harris

Leicestershire: Jake Weatherald

Northamptonshire: Nathan McSweeney, Harry Conway (first two months only)

Nottinghamshire: Fergus O'Neill (April-June only)

Surrey: Sean Abbott (first half of season)

Sussex: Daniel Hughes

Warwickshire: Beau Webster (first half of season)

Yorkshire: Sam Whiteman, Jhye Richardson (until mid-May)