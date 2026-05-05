'Introspection': Perry's key to winning T20 World Cup

Stepping up in pivotal moments essential if Australia are to win the T20 World Cup, Ellyse Perry says

Ellyse Perry says Australia don't feel the need to re-establish themselves on the international stage, but rather prove they can overcome game-defining moments.

Fresh from a four-week break, Perry is turning her attention to next month's T20 World Cup in England and Wales.

The Australians are looking to restock their trophy cabinet after relinquishing both the T20 and ODI World Cups in the past two years, for the first time since 2017.

But a review into last year's ODI World Cup semi-final exit made Perry realise that winning this year's tournament isn't about the Australians transforming themselves.

"In terms of re-establishing ourselves, it's not so much about where we sit as a team, but just winning crucial moments," Perry told AAP at the International Talent Identification and Development Conference at the Australian Institute of Sport in Canberra on Tuesday.

"Without sounding trite, we're still ranked number one in both the T20 and ODI formats.

"We just lost in really important moments, so that requires a lot of introspection and reflection.

"It's a really great opportunity for us to have a chance to improve and do those moments better when it really counts."

Australia will enter next month's World Cup in form, having beaten India in a multi-format series and easily accounting for the touring West Indies in T20s and ODIs earlier this year.

They will be without former captain Alyssa Healy, who retired at the end of the India series in March, making Perry one of the last remaining old-guard players, with batter Meg Lanning also having hung up her national boots.

Australia are expected to be led by Sophie Molineux if she can overcome a back injury, but Perry insists not much will change in her leadership role.

"These couple of camps coming up will be great for her (Molineux) to imprint on the group," Perry said.

"There's not too much change, the senior players are still there to support her, but her own unique brand and twists and things will be really refreshing.

"The rate of development across teams, and the competitiveness of these competitions, changes every year. This (T20 World Cup) is going to be the hardest one yet."