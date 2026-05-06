Manix-Geeves signs with NSW as Breakers confirm contract list

Back-to-back WNCL finalists New South Wales have named a stable contract list, adding 'keeping depth and promoting one of the country's most exciting young allrounders

Emma Manix Geeves has made the move from Tasmania to New South Wales, with the wicketkeeper-batter the sole fresh face in an otherwise stable Breakers group for the 2026-27 season.

Manix-Geeves arrives having scored 1,339 runs at 28.48 since debuting for the Tigers in 2019, with the most recent of her two Women's National Cricket League centuries coming against NSW in February.

The 25-year-old had a taste of NSW cricket last season, when she signed with the Sydney Sixers as a back-up wicketkeeper to Alyssa Healy, and will no doubt be keen to continue her association with the magenta following the former Australian captain's retirement from all cricket.

New South Wales women's squad for 2026-27: Samantha Bates, Caoimhe Bray, Maitlan Brown, Erin Burns, Lauren Cheatle, Sarah Coyte, Hannah Darlington, Sienna Eve, Ashleigh Gardner (CA), Elsa Hunter, Anika Learoyd, Phoebe Litchfield (CA), Katie Mack, Emma Manix-Geeves, Claire Moore, Frankie Nicklin, Ellyse Perry (CA), Tahlia Wilson. Rookies: Lucy Finn, Tara French Ins: Emma Manix-Geeves (Tas), Lucy Finn Outs: Alyssa Healy (retired), Jade Allen, Kate Pelle

For the Breakers, who fell short of a second consecutive WNCL title in March when they were defeated by Queensland in a rollercoaster final, she will add experience, serving as a back-up 'keeping option to recent Australia debutant Tahlia Wilson, and adding depth to their batting unit.

Caoimhe Bray, who missed the second half of the 2025-26 domestic season due to a back injury, has earned an upgrade to a full contract after being awarded a rookie deal last season, in an acknowledgement of the highly rated allrounder's potential.

Fellow pace-bowling allrounder Lucy Finn has been added to the squad’s rookie list following her breakout season for NSW and Sydney Thunder, while Tara French has dropped from the full contract list to the rookie list.

Other experienced players have re-signed with the Breakers, including Erin Burns, who has returned from parental leave, alongside Samantha Bates, Maitlan Brown, Frankie Nicklin and Claire Moore.

England import Georgia Adams is also expected to play a role for the Breakers in the 2026-27 season, with NSW to work with her county side Hampshire on a tailored plan for her involvement.

Australian stars Ashleigh Gardner, Phoebe Litchfield and Ellyse Perry remain a part of the broader Breakers group as CA-contracted players and could potentially feature in the sky blue early stages of the 2026-27 WNCL season with no international cricket scheduled for Australia until they host Bangladesh in mid-October.

02:58 Play video Manix-Geeves leads Tigers' fight with motoring hundred

"The NSW Breakers’ 2026-27 squad builds on the strong performances from last year, with a squad that’s balanced and stable," Cricket NSW head of elite female cricket Leah Poulton said.

"Last season demonstrated how far the group has come, growing into a consistent and high-performing team, winning 11 of 12 matches on the way to a second consecutive WNCL Final.

"We are in a strong position to build on that this year. We’ve been deliberate in retaining our core and rewarding players who continue to contribute on and off the field, while also creating opportunities for the next wave coming through.

"There is a clear pathway for our players, demonstrated by Caoimhe Bray’s elevation to the full squad list and Lucy Finn earning a rookie contract.

"We’re also pleased to welcome Emma Manix-Geeves to NSW and excited by what she can bring.

"Her arrival adds immediate strength to our batting and provides cover as an additional wicketkeeper".