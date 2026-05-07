Aussies' ODI tour of Pakistan to overlap with IPL playoffs

Three-match ODI series in Rawalpindi and Lahore to begin the day before the IPL final

Pakistan have confirmed Australia's three-match ODI series beginning later this month will overlap with the conclusion of the Indian Premier League.

The Pakistan Cricket Board today announced Australia will play 50-over matches in Rawalpindi and Lahore on May 30, June 2 and 4. The Aussies will then head to Bangladesh for a ODI and T20I campaign beginning June 9.

The IPL's regular season concludes on May 24, while the playoffs culminate with the final in Ahmedabad on May 31. Given the involvement of a host of leading white-ball players in that tournament, the Australian squad that lands in Islamabad on May 23 is certain to be missing several stars.

Australia's men's ODI tour of Pakistan 30 May – 1st ODI, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium 2 June – 2nd ODI, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore 4 June – 3rd ODI, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

But players whose IPL teams do not make the playoffs could conceivably arrive in Pakistan in time for the first ODI. Sometimes ODI captain Mitch Marsh, Josh Inglis (both at Lucknow Super Giants) and Cameron Green (Kolkata Knight Riders) are all likely to fall into that category.

Others at franchises in the running to feature in the IPL playoffs like Cooper Connolly, Xavier Bartlett, Ben Dwarshuis (all Punjab Kings) and Matthew Short (Chennai Super Kings) could link up with the Australian squad in Bangladesh instead.

IPL 2026 standings

Team Matches played M Wins W Losses L Ties T No results N/R Net Run Rate NRR Deductions Ded. Total points PTS 1 Sunrisers Hyderabad SUN 11 7 4 0 0 0.737 0 14 2 Punjab Kings KXI 10 6 3 0 1 0.571 0 13 3 Royal Challengers Bengaluru Men RCB 9 6 3 0 0 1.42 0 12 4 Rajasthan Royals RAJ 10 6 4 0 0 0.51 0 12 5 Gujarat Titans GUT 10 6 4 0 0 -0.147 0 12 6 Chennai Super Kings CSK 10 5 5 0 0 0.151 0 10 7 Delhi Capitals Men DEL 10 4 6 0 0 -0.949 0 8 8 Kolkata Knight Riders KKR 9 3 5 0 1 -0.539 0 7 9 Mumbai Indians MI 10 3 7 0 0 -0.649 0 6 10 Lucknow Super Giants LSG 9 2 7 0 0 -1.076 0 4 Legend M: Matches played W: Wins L: Losses T: Ties N/R: No results NRR: Net Run Rate Ded.: Deductions PTS: Total points

But it is understood ODI captain Pat Cummins (Sunrisers Hyderabad) along with fellow all-format quicks Josh Hazlewood (Royal Challenges Bengaluru) and Mitchell Starc (Delhi Capitals) will not feature in either Pakistan or Bangladesh.

All-format star Travis Head (Hyderabad) may also join them in shifting focus to August's Test series against Bangladesh in northern Australia.

Lucknow's struggles – the Justin Langer-coached outfit has lost their last six games – could see Marsh resume his leadership of the ODI side having filled in consistently for Cummins in recent years. Inglis, Marsh's teammate at the Super Giants, is another who could stand in as skipper.

Australians in IPL 2026 Chennai Super Kings: Matt Short ($255k), Spencer Johnson ($255k, replaces Nathan Ellis ($340k)) Delhi Capitals: Mitchell Starc ($2m) Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Josh Hazlewood ($2.13m), Tim David ($510k) Punjab Kings: Marcus Stoinis ($1.9m), Ben Dwarshuis ($745k), Mitchell Owen ($510k), Cooper Connolly ($510k), Xavier Bartlett ($136k) Kolkata Knight Riders: Cameron Green ($3.5m) Sunrisers Hyderabad: Pat Cummins ($3.5m), Travis Head ($2.38m), Jack Edwards ($510k, withdrawn) Lucknow Super Giants: Josh Inglis ($1.49m), Mitchell Marsh ($578k)

Alex Carey, Adam Zampa and Marnus Labuschagne (the latter two having featured in the recent Pakistan Super League season) are 50-over mainstays expected to play in Pakistan, while Nathan Ellis has resumed bowling after suffering a hamstring injury that ruled him out of the IPL.

Matthew Renshaw looks set to tour as well after an encouraging debut ODI series against India in November. The batter has been joined by the likes of Ollie Peake, Joel Davies, Tanveer Sangha and Nikhil Chaudhary at recent training camps in Brisbane.

Australia lost the T20I component of their Pakistan limited-overs series in January 0-3 in a precursor to their horror World Cup campaign in Sri Lanka. The Aussies last played ODIs in Pakistan in 2022, losing 1-2 after a successful 1-0 Test series win.

Qantas Tour of Pakistan & Bangladesh 2026

May 30: First ODI, Rawalpindi Stadium, 9:30pm AEST

June 2: Second ODI, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, 9:30pm AEST

June 4: Third ODI, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, 9:30pm AEST

June 9: First ODI, Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka, 6pm AEST

June 11: Second ODI, Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka, 6pm AEST

June 14: Third ODI, Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka, 6pm AEST

June 17: First T20I, Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium, Chattogram, 10pm AEST

June 19: Second T20I, Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium, Chattogram, 10pm AEST

June 21: Third T20I, Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium, Chattogram, 6pm AEST

All matches exclusive on Kayo Sports and Fox Cricket