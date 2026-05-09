Abbas wickets and Azan runs spark Pakistan fightback

Pakistan have clawed their way back into the first Test against Bangladesh

Inspired by stellar performances from quick bowler Mohammad Abbas and opener Azan Awais, Pakistan have clawed back into the first Test against Bangladesh.

The hosts began the second day at 4-301 and looked set to extend their domination, only for Abbas's sensational 5-92 to skittle them out for 413 in Dhaka.

Azan, who is making his international debut with this match, then hit an unbeaten 85 to steer Pakistan to 1-179 at stumps on Saturday, with fellow debutant Abdullah Fazal still there on 37.

Azan Awais leads Pakistan's positive response after Mohammad Abbas starred with a five-wicket haul earlier in the day 🏏



Pakistan trail by 234 runs with nine wickets in hand#BANvPAK pic.twitter.com/IV94unwiIR — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) May 9, 2026

Azan and his senior opening partner Imam-ul-Haq showed resolve in negating the early threat of the Bangladesh pacers and put on a century stand.

Off-spinner Mehidy Hasan gave Bangladesh the only success by trapping Imam-ul-Haque leg-before for 45, ending the 106-run opening partnership.

Imam-ul-Haq departs! Trapped lbw by Mehidy Hasan Miraz. Sharp bowling and right on target 🎯🔥 pic.twitter.com/bb3rezFyXY — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) May 9, 2026

Fazal initially struggled against the pacers but when he broke the deadlock on his 19th delivery, opening his scoring via a fierce cut over point for a boundary.

He then largely negotiated Bangladesh bowlers with ease, but Taskin Ahmed created a chance when Fazal poked a wide delivery to gully where Shadman Islam failed to hold onto the catch.

Earlier, Mushfiqur Rahim, who began the day at 48, nudged Shaheen Shah Afridi for a single in the third over of the morning to raise his fifty from 114 balls.

The milestone marked his 42nd half-century in Tests, the most by a Bangladesh batter, surpassing Tamim Iqbal's tally of 41.

He and Litton Das appeared set to take Bangladesh in strong position before Abbas produced a beauty to dismiss the latter for 33, ending 62-run third wicket stand.

Abbas then sent back Mehidy Hasan Miraz (10) and Taijul Islam (17) in quick succession, leaving Mushfiqur to dig deep.

Shaheen Shah Afridi, who complemented Abbas with 3-113, ended Mushfiqur's resistance just three balls after lunch, dismissing him for 71.

Abbas removed Ebadot Hossain for a duck with a bouncer to complete his sixth five-wicket haul.

Taskin Ahmed hit a 19 ball-28 to take Bangladesh past 400.