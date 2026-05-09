Hughes carves out county ton, debutant takes hat-trick

A big score from a forgotten opener and a dream start for a young quick from Wales

Veteran batter Daniel Hughes proved he still has plenty to offer with another century for Sussex while debutant Tom Norton took a hat-trick for Glamorgan.

The 37-year-old Hughes, who no longer holds a state contract with New South Wales, hit a terrific 136 against Leicestershire on the second day of the County Championship's fifth round which ensured his side would have the first innings lead.

He hit 20 boundaries in his rollicking knock and celebrated reaching the milestone with a big first pump. It's Hughes' third century for Sussex since he first represented the county in 2024, all of which have taken place since his most recent appearance in the Sheffield Shield (March 2024).

The four-hour knock ended when the left-hander punched a half-volley straight to Jake Weatherald at cover, who a day earlier had made 43.

"It was very pleasing. I've had a few starts this year and haven't really converted them, so it was nice to get to three figures today," Hughes said.

First century of the season @SussexCCC Daniel Hughes, and his thoughts on Day 2 against Leicestershire #GOSBTS pic.twitter.com/cChS0ur4oh — BBC Sport Sussex (@BBCSussexSport) May 9, 2026

Across the UK in Cardiff, history was made by Glamorgan's 18-year-old debutant Tom Norton.

The burly teenager took the new ball in Somerset's second innings and took the wickets of James Rew, Tom Lammonby and Archie Vaughan in consecutive balls in the fifth over of the innings, with the third a wicked in-swinger that trapped Vaughan in front.

Norton was subsequently mobbed by his staggered teammates who had witnessed the first hat-trick by a debutant in the County Championship Leicestershire's William Benskin since 1906 and only the 21st player to achieve the feat in first-class cricket.

The rare combination has happened twice in the Sheffield Shield; NSW's John Treanor started with a bang in 1954-55 and Victoria's Shane Harwood pulled it off against Tasmania in 2002-03.

The day got better for the Welsh county too as NSW's Ryan Hadley chimed in with two wickets in quick time, including removing nightwatcher Jack Leach, before the red-hot Norton dismissed Will Smeed for a duck in the final over of the day, forcing the umpires to call stumps with Somerset reeling at 6-32.

"I don’t think I can put it into words to be honest," Norton said at stumps.

"It's the most mental 45 minutes I've ever had on a cricket field."

Further north at Trent Bridge, Fergus O'Neill was contributing with the bat once again with his 41 lifting Nottinghamshire up to 415 against Surrey.

Aussie-turned-English swing bowler Dan Worrall was the pick of the bowlers for the powerhouse side, taking 6-73, while he was very well supported by Sean Abbott who took 3-84, his best return of the English summer to date.

Caleb Jewell had looked on course to score his first ton of the season too for Derbyshire but after resuming on 91no overnight at Derby, he added only three more before being caught behind off Northamptonshire's Australian quick Harry Conway.

South Australia captain Nathan McSweeney (2-48) struck twice for Northants, while Conway slogged hard for 3-102 off his 24 overs. McSweeney, though, fell for a duck as the Steelbacks struggled to 4-98.

2026 County Championship division one standings

Team Matches played M Wins W Losses L Drawn D Deductions Ded. Batting Bonus Bat Bowling Bonus Bowl Total points PTS 1 Nottinghamshire Men NOT 4 2 0 2 0 8 11 67 2 Surrey Men SRY 4 1 0 3 0 12 7 59 3 Somerset Men SOM 4 2 1 1 0 6 12 58 4 Warwickshire Men WAR 4 1 1 2 0 11 12 55 5 Glamorgan Men GLA 4 1 1 2 0 8 10 50 6 Sussex Men SSX 4 2 1 1 12 10 8 46 7 Yorkshire Men YRK 4 1 1 2 0 3 10 45 8 Essex Men ESS 4 1 2 1 0 6 10 40 9 Leicestershire Men LEI 4 0 2 2 0 11 9 36 10 Hampshire Men HAM 4 1 3 0 0 1 9 26 Legend M: Matches played W: Wins L: Losses D: Drawn Ded.: Deductions Bat: Batting Bonus Bowl: Bowling Bonus PTS: Total points

Australians in the 2026 County Championship

Derbyshire: Caleb Jewell

Glamorgan: Ryan Hadley (first six matches), Nathan McAndrew (June-July)

Gloucestershire: Cameron Bancroft, Gabe Bell (first six matches), Liam Scott (June)

Hampshire: Jake Lehmann

Lancashire: Marcus Harris, Chris Green

Leicestershire: Jake Weatherald

Northamptonshire: Nathan McSweeney, Harry Conway (first two months only)

Nottinghamshire: Fergus O'Neill (April-June only)

Surrey: Sean Abbott (first half of season)

Sussex: Daniel Hughes

Warwickshire: Beau Webster (first half of season)

Yorkshire: Sam Whiteman, Jhye Richardson (until mid-May)