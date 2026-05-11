Aussie A quick snapped up by NSW after career-best season

Bryce Jackson has taken more One-Day Cup wickets than anyone else over the past two domestic summers

One of domestic cricket's most in-form white-ball quicks, Bryce Jackson, has found a new home on the opposite side of the country after signing with NSW for next season.

Despite being the leading fast bowler in last summer's One-Day Cup competition with 15 wickets, Jackson was discarded by his native Western Australia last month to accommodate the returns of Jhye Richardson and Lance Morris from national contracts.

00:54 Play video 'He's got the look': Jackson wins fans after 15-wicket season

Recruiting Jackson, which was confirmed this afternoon on social media ahead of their full 2026-27 men's squad announcement on Tuesday, strengthens the Blues' pace stocks following the retirement of Chris Tremain.

The 26-year-old right-armer looks set to be the only interstate addition for NSW, who along with Tremain, have also seen Matthew Gilkes depart for South Australia in search of greater wicketkeeping opportunities after becoming stuck behind Australia's back-up T20 gloveman Josh Philippe following his own move from WA two seasons ago.

01:00 Play video Second-gamer Jackson breaks WA record with super six

NSW will also need to make room for Sam Konstas on their state contract list after he lost his Cricket Australia deal for next season with Jake Weatherald replacing him as Test opener for the Ashes.

Jackson had been a standout for WA in the 50-over format over the past two seasons, even playing three one-day matches for Australia A last winter against Sri Lanka A. He took 4-40 in his last match for WA in February to take his List A tally to 34 wickets at 20.79 in 14 matches.

No bowler has taken more wickets in Australia's men's domestic one-day competition than Albany-born Jackson (30) since his debut for WA in February 2024.

But he was unable to break into their Sheffield Shield side despite the likes of Morris, Richardson, Joel Paris and Matt Kelly missing periods through injury, with WA instead preferencing a spot for proven red-ball quick Kieran Elliott next season, who has moved west from Tasmania.

Jackson will be seeking to establish himself in the reigning Dean Jones Trophy holder's one-day line-up when he arrives in Sydney to begin preseason in June after NSW upset Tasmania in last season's 50-over final in Hobart.

He'll no doubt be hoping for a chance to impress new coach Brad Haddin with the red ball as well as he tries to break into first-class cricket, with Sheffield Shield leading wicket-taker Liam Hatcher (44 at 19.84) the only Blues bowler to finish in the top 15 in the competition last season.

Jackson follows former WA quick Charlie Stobo to NSW, who returned to his native state ahead of the 2025-26 summer after three years in the west.