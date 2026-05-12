Pakistan collapse as Rana bowls Bangladesh to first Test win

Fast bowler Nahid Rana claimed a five-for as Pakistan lost their last five wickets for 11 runs

Nahid Rana and fellow quick Taskin Ahmed have lifted Bangladesh to a 104-run victory in the first Test against Pakistan.

Chasing a target of 268, Pakistan were bowled out 163 on Tuesday with Nahid registering a career-best 5-40 in a stellar display.

The final blow. Shaheen Shah Afridi falls. Bangladesh rise 🇧🇩 pic.twitter.com/KhyyFbSXB4 — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) May 12, 2026

In a three-over burst after tea, he dismissed Saud Shakeel, Muhammad Rizwan and Noman Ali in 18 balls while conceding just five runs.

Fellow fast bowler Taskin took 2-40 and gave Bangladesh their first breakthrough when Imam-ul-Haq edged behind for two.

Two debutants – Azan Awais and Abdullah Fazal – stood firm in a repeat of their first innings resistance, sharing a second wicket partnership of 54 runs.

Off-spinner Mehidy Hasan, however, produced an arm-ball to baffle Awais, who made 15 following his first innings 103.

Nahid was slightly erratic in his first spell but got into the act with the wicket of captain Shan Masood, leaving Pakistan 3-68.

Fazal steadied the innings with Salman Agha, but Bangladesh bounced back after the tea break with two wickets in quick succession.

Left-arm spinner Taijul Islam broke through with the wicket of Fazal (66), ending a 51-run partnership before Taskin claimed Salman (21) with a back-of-length delivery to leave Pakistan at 5-121.

WICKET! 🏏Taijul Islam strikes. Hasan Ali trapped lbw pic.twitter.com/TgTNYPDzg4 — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) May 12, 2026

Shakeel and Rizwan gave Pakistan hope again but Nahid returned for his fiery spell with three wickets in three overs. He then wrapped up the Pakistan innings and completed his second five-for by dismissing Shaheen Shah Afridi.

"I'm very happy, proud of all the guys and the way we played," skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto said post-match.

"We have been working hard the last few months. Slowly we are getting better at Test cricket and that's one thing we have always wanted to do.

"Why we declared is because we have a quality bowling attack and in these conditions Rana, Taskin, Taijul bowled really well and that's what I want for them."

Earlier, Shanto hit 87 as Bangladesh set Pakistan 268 for victory on day five. Bangladesh declared its second innings at 9-240 after resuming the day at 3-152, with an overall lead of 179 runs.

The hosts showed an aggressive intent to set a challenging target with Shanto leading from the front.

When the team needs him most, he delivers 👑A crucial fifty from the Captain Najmul Hossain Shanto 💚 pic.twitter.com/CVS8JU8D7y — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) May 11, 2026

After losing Mushfiqur Rahim early to the bowling of Hasan Ali, Shanto struck seven boundaries in his knock before being trapped lbw by left-arm spinner Noman Ali (3-76).

The second Test in Sylhet starts on Saturday.