Unfinished business: Ismail out of retirement for Cup tilt

Shabnim Ismail is making a shock return to the international stage, coming out of retirement to join South Africa's squad for next month's T20 World Cup in England and Wales.

The fiery fast bowler last played for the Proteas at their home World Cup in 2023, before declaring her intention to focus on the global franchise circuit.

South Africa's T20 World Cup squad: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Shabnim Ismail, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Suné Luus, Karabo Meso (wk), Nonkululeko Mlaba, Kayla Reyneke, Tumi Sekhukhune, Chloé Tryon, Dané van Niekerk

However, South Africa coach Mandla Mashimbyi has successfully convinced the 37-year-old to make herself available for international selection, where she will significantly bolster the Proteas pace attack.

Superstar allrounder Marizanne Kapp and former captain Dane van Niekerk have also returned to the Proteas squad for the tournament, having missed a recent home series against India due to illness and a calf injury respectively.

Their inclusions will boost a South African group desperate to go one step further having finished as runners-up at the 2023 and 2024 T20 World Cups, and the 2025 ODI World Cup.

"(Mashimbyi) was like, take your time to make the decision – I'm not forcing you to play, but I really need and want you to come back and help us win the World Cup," Ismail revealed in an interview published on the Cricket South Africa Youtube page.

"I'm coming back, first of all, because I miss playing cricket.

"I miss playing at the highest level and I miss obviously putting on the badge and going out there and performing.

"I just want to go out there and obviously do my thing and then also the most important part is try to help win the World Cup, playing again for South Africa.

"I think that will be just the cherry on the top for me.

"To be honest, I don't actually think the team needs me. I think they've been doing phenomenal... but in saying that it's nice for me to come back and obviously help win the World Cup.

"We've made finals after finals. I think it's just that one element. I don't really think it's skill.

"For me, it's more the mental part of knowing that when we get to the final, how are we going to overcome that one last hurdle."

Wicketkeeper-batter Karabo Meso had also returned from a wrist injury that ruled her out of their recent T20I series against India, with off-spinning allrounder Kayla Reyneke is set for her first senior World Cup after a breakout debut international season.

The former SA Under-19 captain is averaging 53 and took five wickets in her first nine T20Is after making her debut in February.

Australia will have made careful note of South Africa's selections, with Sophie Molineux's team placed alongside the Proteas in a tough group that also includes reigning ODI World Cup champions India, alongside Bangladesh, Pakistan and the Netherlands.

Australia begin their World Cup campaign against South Africa at Old Trafford on June 13, while the teams will also meet in three unofficial warm-up matches at Arundel Castle later this month.

Click here for the full tournament schedule

All matches will be broadcast on Amazon's Prime Video