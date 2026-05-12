Hamilton, Harris named in World Cup squad, Brown out

Darcie Brown has been left out of Australia's T20 World Cup squad, while Grace Harris has returned to the fold

Lucy Hamilton will feature in her first T20 World Cup after squeezing out fellow fast bowler Darcie Brown for a place in Australia's squad for the coming tournament in England and Wales.

Australia have revealed a settled 15-player squad for the tournament starting June 12, led by captain Sophie Molineux alongside deputies Ashleigh Gardner and Tahlia McGrath.

Australia's T20 World Cup squad: Sophie Molineux (c), Ashleigh Gardner (vc), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Nicola Carey, Kim Garth, Lucy Hamilton, Grace Harris, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham. Travelling reserve: Tahlia Wilson

Powerful batter Grace Harris, who also offers a bowling option with her off-spin, has made her return to the international fold after being left out of the T20I squad that travelled to the Caribbean in March, while Annabel Sutherland is also back having been rested for that tour.

Left-arm quick Hamilton, who turned 20 last week, impressed as she made her debut across all three formats in March, doing enough to claim a spot in the squad ahead of South Australia's Brown, who went wicketless across three white-ball matches on the West Indies tour.

Hamilton is one of seven pace options in the Australian squad, alongside spearheads Megan Schutt and Kim Garth, and allrounders Sutherland, McGrath, Ellyse Perry and Nicola Carey.

Carey will play her first T20 World Cup since 2020, having returned to the green and gold earlier this year after three years outside of the national side, while Perry will feature in a remarkable 10th T20 World Cup, having been part of every edition since the inaugural tournament in 2009.

"Darcie Brown was unlucky to miss out but the decision was based on the conditions we're expecting and the make-up of the side," national selector Shawn Flegler said in a statement.

"With at least six right-arm pace options in the mix and raw pace expected to be less effective, we opted to go with Lucy Hamilton who offers something different as a left-arm quick.

"Grace Harris comes into the side having missed the recent series against the West Indies ... she's a handy all-round option and someone who can take the game away from an opposition."

Australia have also opted against including a specialist back-up wicketkeeper in their main squad, but NSW's Tahlia Wilson will travel alongside the group as a reserve player in case Beth Mooney were to be ruled out of the tournament.

If Mooney were only to be sidelined temporarily, Phoebe Litchfield could be a stop-gap option, having spent time working with Tim Paine on her glovework during Australia's series against India in February.

Wilson made her ODI debut against the West Indies in March when Mooney missed the opening one-dayer in St Kitts but has yet to play a T20I. Since the conclusion of that tour the 26-year-old has been in the United Kingdom, playing county cricket for Durham.

As expected, leg-spinner Alana King features in the squad following her standout tour of the Caribbean.

King was left out of the T20I squad that played India in February but returned with a bang in the West Indies, named player of the T20I series after taking five wickets at 11, with an economy rate of 5.5, and showing her versatility by taking on a role in the Powerplay.

King is the fourth spinner in a group that also includes left-armer Molineux, the off-spin of Gardner and a second leg-spinner in Georgia Wareham.

"These squads are never easy to select but we're confident with the balance and stability we've got across the group," Flegler said.

"Sophie has already made her mark as captain and built a strong connection with the group over the last couple of tours, so we're looking forward to seeing what this side can achieve under her leadership."

01:32 Play video All-format player: Young gun Hamilton receives T20I cap No.62

Australia have also confirmed their lead-in to the tournament, which will see them play South Africa in three warm-up T20s at Arundel Castle on May 31, June 2 and June 4.

Those matches will be followed by two official World Cup warm-up matches at Cardiff's Sophia Gardens, against England on June 8 and West Indies on June 10.

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026

Australia squad: Sophie Molineux (c), Ashleigh Gardner (vc), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Nicola Carey, Kim Garth, Lucy Hamilton, Grace Harris, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham. Travelling reserve: Tahlia Wilson

Warm-up series v South Africa

May 31: Australia v South Africa, Arundel Castle

June 2: Australia v South Africa, Arundel Castle

June 4: Australia v South Africa, Arundel Castle

ICC World Cup warm-up matches

June 8: v England, Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

June 10: v West Indies, Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

Australia's Group 1 fixtures

June 13: v South Africa, Old Trafford, Manchester, 11:30pm AEST

June 17: v Bangladesh, Headingley, Leeds, 7:30pm AEST

June 20: v Netherlands, Rose Bowl, Hampshire, 7:30pm AEST

June 24: v Pakistan, Headingley, Leeds, 3:30am AEST

June 28: v India, Lord's, London, 11:30pm AEST

Semi-final 1: The Oval, London, June 30, 11:30pm AEST

Semi-final 2: The Oval, London, July 2 (3:30am July 3 AEST)

Final: Lord's, London, July 5, 11:30pm AEST

Click here for the full tournament schedule

All matches will be broadcast on Amazon's Prime Video