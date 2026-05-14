'Dream come true' as Scott's star continues to rise

A dominant player on the domestic scene, Liam Scott has been rewarded with a maiden national team call up

Liam Scott wasn't expecting a tap on the shoulder.

Invited to Australia's early May training camp in Brisbane, the allrounder was just happy to be sharing some net sessions with the country's best cricketers.

But head coach Andrew McDonald pulled him aside last week and delivered the special news face-to-face: Scott would be named in Australia's next one-day international squad the following week.

"It was a pretty nice moment," Scott told cricket.com.au.

"Obviously, a lot of hard work goes in over the years and for me, it's a dream come true to get the chance to hopefully play for Australia."

The back-to-back ODI series will mark Scott's first time to either Pakistan or Bangladesh, but he spent time in neighbouring India on an Australia A trip last year which he described as "an awesome experience".

Scott beats the bat for Australia A against Sri Lanka in July 2025 // Cricket NT

An elevation to the senior team is the next step on the 25-year-old's continual rise, having ticked off several major milestones in the past two seasons.

Since Ryan Harris took the reins of South Australia ahead of the 2024-25 summer, Scott has become a key figure in SA's successful Sheffield Shield and One-Day Cup sides.

SA won the One-Day Cup in '24-25, with Scott named the player of the tournament as well as scoring a pivotal 54 not out in the final victory over Victoria.

Then, in the recently concluded summer, he was named in the Big Bash League team of the tournament after his exploits for Adelaide Strikers and was also crowned the Sheffield Shield's player of the season as South Australia clinched back-to-back Shield titles, with Scott featuring in both.

03:47 Play video Liam Scott notches maiden Shield ton for SA

Before Harris' arrival, Scott only played sporadically for his state, battling both form slumps and freak injuries, like hurting his ankle stepping on a boundary rope and a broken hand after fielding a ball off his own bowling.

But the former Test quick-turned super-coach handed Scott a guaranteed spot in the XI, which combined with a little injury luck, was a move that worked wonders.

"'Ryno', when he came to the SACA, he instilled the confidence and the belief that I probably needed at the time," Scott said.

"He told me that I was not playing for my spot anymore, that I'd get a good run and a good opportunity.

"And that was a key piece of the puzzle. For me to hear that, and then not worry about selection, but go out and perform … has been huge."

01:14 Play video Sublime Scott claims career-best figures with 5-33

While Scott's batting hit new highs over the summer with a maiden first-class century (147 v Tasmania) and a blazing 91 against Hobart Hurricanes in the BBL, the evolution of his bowling has taken his game to another level.

In the Shield final victory over the Vics in March, Scott conceded fewer than two runs per over across the match and struck at crucial times, including twice on the final morning after also dismissing experienced batter Marcus Harris just before stumps the previous evening.

His unerring accuracy, combined with steep bounce generated from his athletic frame, makes Scott difficult to score off even when the pitch isn't offering much for the bowlers.

That wasn't the case in the Shield decider of course, and Scott can't help but grin as he reflects on the "spicy" Junction Oval wicket.

Add to that his exceptional record in 50-over cricket too, and Scott has found a method that brings results. In the past two seasons of the men's One-Day Cup, no player has a better economy rate than Scott's 3.72 (minimum 15 overs bowled).

"I think that's my biggest strength, consistency of length control," Scott said.

"I'm not someone that can bowl 140 or 145kph – I've got to find strengths elsewhere.

"For me, I feel like I can challenge players based on patience, and if there's enough in the wicket, then getting something out of the wicket too.

"That's where my strengths come into the game, which on different surfaces is pretty handy. I feel like in the Shield final, there was a fair bit in that wicket, so all you have to do is be consistent and something might come of it.

"That's my biggest attribute as a bowler at the moment; being able to consistently hit a good area."

01:31 Play video Player of the Year Scott delivers in final with quick fifty

With three ODIs in Pakistan between May 30 and June 4 followed by three in Bangladesh between June 9 and 14, Scott doesn't have any expectations for the trip but admits he'd love nothing more than to add his name to the list of the 251 players who have played a men's ODI for Australia.

"You can sit back and say you'd like to play all three formats for Australia, but I'm just happy and lucky to be involved in one at the moment," Scott said.

"Whatever opportunities I get, I'll try and take it."

Qantas Tour of Pakistan & Bangladesh 2026

Australia squad for Pakistan ODIs: Mitchell Marsh (c), Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Riley Meredith, Oliver Peake, Matthew Renshaw, Tanveer Sangha, Liam Scott, Matt Short, Billy Stanlake, Adam Zampa

May 30: First ODI, Rawalpindi Stadium, 9:30pm AEST

June 2: Second ODI, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, 9:30pm AEST

June 4: Third ODI, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, 9:30pm AEST

Australia squad for Bangladesh ODIs: Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Matthew Renshaw, Tanveer Sangha, Liam Scott, Adam Zampa

June 9: First ODI, Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka, 3pm AEST

June 11: Second ODI, Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka, 3pm AEST

June 14: Third ODI, Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka, 3pm AEST

All matches exclusive on Kayo Sports and Fox Cricket