How every Aussie fared at IPL 2026

Josh Hazlewood – Royal Challengers Bengaluru ($255k)

M: 13 | Wkts: 15 | Ave: 32.93 | Econ: 9.59 | BB: 4-12

There was a time when it looked as if Hazlewood might be the least suited to the shortest format of the big three quicks. After claiming his third IPL title, Hazlewood is now arguably his country's most decorated men's T20 player ever. No other Australian has won that many, while only one overseas quick has been more successful (Lasith Malinga has four titles). Seamers, preferably tall ones, who could move the new ball proved one of the few effective deterrents to big-hitting batters on flat wickets, and Hazlewood formed a strong union with RCB's fellow quicks Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jacob Duffy this season. The prized scalp of Gujarat captain Shubman Gill in the final underlined Hazlewood's value to a side he has now helped to consecutive trophies.

Tim David – Royal Challengers Bengaluru ($510k)

M: 16 | Runs: 305 | Ave: 33.88 | SR: 188.27 | 50s: 1 | HS: 70no

The globetrotting T20 freelancer added another title to his resume, this being his first in the IPL after missing RCB's triumph last year due to a hamstring injury. David proved a dynamo in the champions' powerful batting line-up and was one of the fastest scoring middle-order players in the competition. His tournament best 70no came off just 25 balls, his ability to hit spinners out of the park underscoring his rare skill. Rare as well was the reason given by the BCCI for the one-match ban handed to him after the final: throwing an ice bag "aggressively in the direction of umpire Nitin Menon" after a wicket, his third code of conduct breach for the tournament.

Cooper Connolly – Punjab Kings ($510k)

M: 14 | Runs: 491 | Ave: 44.63 | SR: 163.12 | 100s: 1 | 50s: 2 | HS: 107no

A breakout campaign for the young allrounder, who flourished at Punjab after being backed in to bat at No.3 by Ricky Ponting. A back concern that prevented him from bowling may have been a blessing in disguise with Connolly matching it some of the competition's most dangerous top-order players through the regular season. An unbeaten ton against Pat Cummins' Sunrisers was the highlight of his tournament, though he failed to follow that with another big score during the Kings' miserable late-season stretch. The left-hander has made a solid case to get an opportunity at the top of the order for Australia's T20 side in the coming years.

Pat Cummins – Sunrisers Hyderabad ($3.5m)

M: 8 | Wkts: 8 | Ave: 38.37 | Econ: 9.59 | BB: 3-28

Cummins made a delayed entrance to the IPL after dealing with the back stress issue that kept him sidelined for all but one Test match of the Australian summer. For Hyderabad, it was worth the wait as the right-armer put in a series of economical – if not always wicket-taking – spells and telling tactical manoeuvres that helped the Sunrisers into the playoffs. There, he was on the receiving end of some serious hitting by teenager Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in the elimination final that saw eight balls disappear for 30 runs, including four sixes. He has since been put back on ice by Australian team medicos, skipping the winter white-ball matches in Pakistan and Bangladesh with a heavy diet of Test cricket to come.

Travis Head – Sunrisers Hyderabad ($2.38m)

M: 15 | Runs: 410 | Ave: 27.33 | SR: 170.12 | 50s: 2 | HS: 76

Head finished just outside the top 20 run scorers at this year's IPL in what was another impressive campaign for the all-format blaster. Among those to have posted 400-plus runs for the tournament, his strike-rate of 170.12 was seventh highest, and a couple of his opening stands with Abhishek Sharma made for scintillating viewing. Never was that more evident than against Mumbai in April when Head blasted 76 from 30 balls (with eight sixes), the pair dubbed 'Travishek' added 129 in 8.4 overs, and Sunrisers chased down 244 with eight balls to spare.

Mitch Marsh – Lucknow Super Giants ($578k)

M: 13 | Runs: 563 | Ave: 43.30 | SR: 163.18 | 100s: 1 | 50s: 3 | HS: 111

Marsh came close to topping his stunning 2025 IPL efforts with another outstanding campaign, again finishing inside the top 10 run scorers as comfortably Lucknow's most productive batter. The Aussie opener got off to a slow start with just 64 runs from his first four innings but then went on a mighty hot streak, passing 40 in seven out of his next nine innings. Three of those scores were 90-plus efforts, including a brutal 111 from 56 balls against Hazlewood's high-flying RCB, with new opening partner Josh Inglis' strong play against spin proving a perfect foil to Marsh's pace dominance.

Josh Inglis – Lucknow Super Giants ($1.49m)

M: 5 | Runs: 266 | Ave: 53.20 | SR: 186.01 | 50s: 3 | HS: 85

Now in Pakistan leading the Australian ODI side, Inglis proved a breath of fresh air in Lucknow's tough campaign. Included for the last five matches after getting married during the first part of the tournament, the right-hander peeled off a series of stellar performances to finish as the team's third-highest run-scorer. In the Powerplay, he struck at 229, teaming up with Marsh for some spectacular opening bursts, while his 33-ball 85 against Chennai was perhaps the clearest illustration of his 360-degree batting effectiveness.

Mitch Starc – Delhi Capitals ($2m)

M: 6 | Wkts: 11 | Ave: 20.36 | Econ: 10.18 | BB: 4-40

Australia's Ashes star didn't get into the IPL swing until May, but hit the ground running with 3-40 against Rajasthan. He was more expensive than his overall IPL economy of 8.78, though in such a high-scoring season, that's hardly surprising. Typically he was impactful, claiming eight wickets in his final three matches including 4-40 against the Royals second time around, with three of those coming in the space of four balls amid one eventful over.

Cameron Green – Kolkata Knight Riders ($4.17m)

M: 14 | Runs: 322 | Ave: 32.20 | SR: 145.70 | 50s: 2 | HS: 79 Wkts: 7 | Ave: 33.42 | Econ: 10.63 | BBI: 2-23

The allrounder was under enormous scrutiny coming into this tournament given his high price tag (even if an IPL rule prevented him from earning all of it) and an Aussie summer to forget. His struggles continued through the early stages of the tournament, compounded by being held back from the bowling crease due to careful management from Cricket Australia. Even his tournament-high 79 from 55 balls in a defeat to Gujarat came in for criticism after a slow-down during the death overs. Green did find some solid form during the second half of the tournament, contributing in both disciplines as Kolkata won six out of seven games in a late push for the playoffs.

Xavier Bartlett – Punjab Kings ($136k)

M: 9 | Wkts: 5 | Ave: 77.60 | Econ: 11.58 | BB: 2-9

The Queenslander's best outing came in a washout, snaring the wickets of KKR pair Finn Allen and Cameron Green to have figures of 2-9 after 1.4 overs. It was a hint of what makes him such an appealing prospect, with his hooping outswingers on show for all to see. But the paceman's struggles later in the season, mirroring the Kings' own freefall from first to fifth, saw him fail to pick up a wicket in four of his final five games.

Ben Dwarshuis – Punjab Kings ($745k)

M: 1 | Wkts: 1 | Ave: 51 | Econ: 12.75 | BB: 1-51

Dwarshuis's IPL debut was an expensive one but the left-armer at least got to celebrate his maiden wicket in the tournament, removing Proteas blaster David Miller amid a high-scoring defeat. It was his lone match of the campaign for the Kings, who also boasted another overseas left-armer, South African Marco Jansen, in their ranks.

Spencer Johnson – Chennai Super Kings ($255k)

M: 3 | Wkts: 2 | Ave: 56 | Econ: 10.18 | BB: 1-39

There were limited opportunities at IPL 2026 for Johnson, who landed at the tournament as a replacement player for Nathan Ellis. But the left-armer could take plenty of positives in returning to action following a 12-month layoff with a back injury. In his CSK debut he passed 140kph on the speed gun, hurrying compatriots Mitch Marsh and Josh Inglis and knocking over Abdul Samad with a 143kph delivery. And against Gujarat, he added the wicket of Shubman Gill to what was overall a promising return; Australia will hope that continues when he comes in for the T20 portion of this month's Bangladesh tour.

Matt Short – Chennai Super Kings ($255k)

M: 3 | Runs: 60 | Ave: 20 | SR: 117.64 | HS: 34

Short's IPL action was spread throughout March, April and May but unfortunately for the right-hander it was only a solitary match in each, as he was unable to find regular game time behind the likes of Dewald Brevis, Jamie Overton and Akeal Hosein. It was however a return to the field in the tournament for the first time since 2023, and with the 30-year-old declining a state contract with Victoria, he will be eager to ensure more IPL opportunities present themselves.

Marcus Stoinis – Punjab Kings ($1.9m)

M: 13 | Runs: 216 | Ave: 36 | SR: 180 | 50s: 1 | HS: 62no Wkts: 2 | Ave: 49 | Econ: 12.51 | BB: 1-26

It was a middling season for the veteran who was unable to halt the Kings' devastating slide. While he was sparingly used with the ball, the 36-year-old offered a few glimpses of his batting power, particularly in hammering six sixes in a jaw-dropping 22-ball 62no against Rajasthan. Yet in a frustrating campaign, four of his best five scores came in defeats.

Mitch Owen – Punjab Kings ($510k)

With Stoinis holding down the overseas allrounder spot, Owen rode the bench for the entirety of the IPL.