Mental clarity sees allrounder in with a chance at dream debut

South Australia allrounder Liam Scott breaks down what he's focused on to take his game to the next level

Liam Scott isn't too sure yet if he'll be making his debut for Australia, but the smile on his face gives away how much the South Australian is just relishing the chance to be around the squad.



The allrounder has joined the team in Pakistan for a rapid three-game ODI series, alongside fellow potential debutant Ollie Peake.



With Saturday's first match nearing, Scott played his cards close to his chest.



"At the moment there's no news, so we'll wait and see in the next little bit. I'm sure the team will get released in the next 12 hours," Scott said, with selectors understood to be taking a final look at the wicket before making their call.



"I'd love the chance to play for Australia. If that's the case, I'll try and take it with both hands."

The 25-year-old has shown significant progress in his game across the past two seasons, becoming entrenched in a successful South Australian side and a breakout star of the Big Bash League.

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But it has taken significant work on the mental side of Scott's game to get him to the level he is at now.

"I think I always had the skills to be able to sort of make it click, it just never really clicked," Scott said.

"I didn't get that continual game time. I felt like I was playing for my spot a lot at times.

"Just to get that clarity of what your role is, and know that you're going to be playing week in, week out - I think it takes a lot of the mental toll out of going out and performing.

"I think I've done a fair bit of work on the mental side of the game, not getting too caught up in your highs, not getting too caught up in your lows.

"You've got to stay level, otherwise I think it's a pretty tough sport to continually be good at."

And while the whiteball squad to take on Pakistan and then Bangladesh following is missing some key names, there are still experienced campaigners like Alex Carey, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green and Josh Inglis.

Scott has wasted no time around the camp, seeking out advice from the veterans about how to embrace the subcontinental conditions.

These lessons can be added to tidbits he discovered in India last year with the Australia A squad. While some of that looks like it will apply in Pakistan, there are some unique challenges that he's wrapping his head around.

"Lessons that I learned over there (India) playing in those conditions can only help me over here," Scott said.

"But even this week so far, we've had a lot of exposure to those low, slow wickets and being able to come up with plans and ways to score with the bat.

"I think with with the ball (it's) how do you hit the top of the stumps, adjusting to different lengths, how your variations vary on different types of surfaces."

Scott has embraced being around his new teammates, with the vibes are high ahead of Saturday's series opener.

"I think in these sort of bubble environments you get to know people a lot better, so it's been awesome to be hanging around it and I'm loving my time over here," Scott said.

"This coaching staff here have been awesome. They've really had good conversations about what my role would look like if I do get the opportunity to play.

"That would be batting probably middle-to-lower order, that 6-7-8, role.

"And then sort of being flexible with the ball, you could bowl at various stages."

Qantas Tour of Pakistan & Bangladesh 2026

Australia squad for Pakistan ODIs: Josh Inglis (c), Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Riley Meredith, Oliver Peake, Matthew Renshaw, Tanveer Sangha, Liam Scott, Matt Short, Billy Stanlake, Adam Zampa

Pakistan squad: Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Salman Ali Agha (vc), Abdul Samad, Abrar Ahmed, Ahmed Daniyal, Arafat Minhas, Babar Azam, Haris Rauf, Maaz Sadaqat, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori, Naseem Shah, Rohail Nazir, Sahibzada Farhan, Shadab Khan, Shamyl Hussain, Sufyan Moqim

May 30: First ODI, Rawalpindi Stadium, 9:30pm AEST

June 2: Second ODI, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, 9:30pm AEST

June 4: Third ODI, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, 9:30pm AEST

Australia squad for Bangladesh ODIs: Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Matthew Renshaw, Tanveer Sangha, Liam Scott, Adam Zampa

June 9: First ODI, Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka, 3pm AEST

June 11: Second ODI, Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka, 3pm AEST

June 14: Third ODI, Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka, 3pm AEST

Australia squad for Bangladesh T20Is: Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Joel Davies, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Matthew Kuhnemann, Riley Meredith, Josh Philippe, Matthew Renshaw, Adam Zampa

June 17: First T20I, Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium, Chattogram, 6pm AEST

June 19: Second T20I, Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium, Chattogram, 6pm AEST

June 21: Third T20I, Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium, Chattogram, 6pm AEST

All matches exclusive on Kayo Sports and Fox Cricket