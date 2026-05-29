Preparation, not experimentation as Aussies touch down in UK

The Aussie World Cup squad has arrived in Arundel ahead of a trio of warm-up matches against South Africa

Preparation rather than experimentation will be the goal as Australia begin their T20 World Cup preparations in Arundel next week, with coach Shelley Nitschke believing they are close to locking in their best combination for the tournament.

Australia will meet South Africa in three unofficial warm-up games across the next week, with big calls to be made on the XI following Annabel Sutherland and Grace Harris's return to the squad.

The Australian squad touched down in London on Wednesday, boarding a coach to travel to Arundel, where they will be stationed for the next week.

Australia arranged the training camp and three warm-ups against the Proteas to help counter a lack of T20 cricket in the lead-up to the tournament and will play two further official ICC practice matches in Cardiff ahead of their World Cup opener on June 13.

It will be invaluable for a group that has played just six T20Is since March 2025, and which underwent a change in leadership following Alyssa Healy's retirement at the start of the year.

Speaking to reporters from Arundel on Friday, Nitschke said the entire squad would be given opportunities across the three practice matches, with a goal of adjusting to the conditions rather than in the name of experimentation.

02:31 Play video Aussie stars pick teammates set to dominate the T20 World Cup

"The next few matches against South Africa are about getting back out there," Nitschke said.

"We've come off a bit of a break spent doing some training, so now it's about getting back out there, getting some match practice, but making sure that we're playing a really good, strong brand of cricket and exciting brand of cricket that we want to, and really using these games to get ourselves (some momentum).

"It's also about making sure that the squad is ready to go, as well.

"As far as our XI, I think we're close (depending on) the conditions, there's a few games happening at Old Trafford at the moment, which we're keeping an eye on ... I think we're pretty close, but still conscious that it's a long tournament and all of our squad needs to be ready to go."

Nitschke confirmed captain Sophie Molineux would be available to play a full all-round role after back issues forced her to play as a specialist batter in the Caribbean.

Sutherland is a lock to slot back into the side, but the role she will play with bat in hand remains unclear with the allrounder sent in down the order against India before she sat out Australia's Caribbean tour in March.

Harris meanwhile will hope to force her way back into the middle-order after being left at home for the Windies trip.

"It's a tricky one for Bels," Nitschke said of Sutherland.

"Domestically she bats quite high up the order, and but has found herself in that middle-order finishing role for us, and I think she certainly can take that role on.

"I think she's really versatile, and she's probably on the cusp of really blowing her T20 game open.

"Domestically she's been really successful at different times, probably for us hasn't quite had that same success, but I expect to see her having an impact with both bat and ball throughout this tournament.

"Gracie (has also) had a lot of success up the order domestically, and for us plays more of a lower finishing role, but we do know that she's pretty versatile and she's got a really good record over here in England.

"I think she'll slot into that middle order, but tournaments are long, you get curveballs, so we know that she can also go up if need be."

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026

Australia squad: Sophie Molineux (c), Ashleigh Gardner (vc), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Nicola Carey, Kim Garth, Lucy Hamilton, Grace Harris, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham. Travelling reserve: Tahlia Wilson

Warm-up series v South Africa

May 31: Australia v South Africa, Arundel Castle

June 2: Australia v South Africa, Arundel Castle

June 4: Australia v South Africa, Arundel Castle

ICC World Cup warm-up matches

June 9: v England, Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, 12am AEST

June 11: v West Indies, Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, 12am AEST

Australia's Group 1 fixtures

June 13: v South Africa, Old Trafford, Manchester, 11:30pm AEST

June 17: v Bangladesh, Headingley, Leeds, 7:30pm AEST

June 20: v Netherlands, Rose Bowl, Hampshire, 7:30pm AEST

June 24: v Pakistan, Headingley, Leeds, 3:30am AEST

June 28: v India, Lord's, London, 11:30pm AEST

Semi-final 1: The Oval, London, June 30, 11:30pm AEST

Semi-final 2: The Oval, London, July 2 (3:30am July 3 AEST)

Final: Lord's, London, July 5, 11:30pm AEST

Click here for the full tournament schedule

All matches will be broadcast on Amazon's Prime Video