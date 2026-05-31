'We've prepared for that': Australia face familiar spin threat

An early collapse of 4-34 - all wickets lost to slow bowlers - was symptomatic of a recurring theme for the world champs

04:59 Play video 'We built a couple of good partnerships, but it wasn't enough'

Matt Renshaw reflected on a tale of "two different conditions" after an inexperienced Australia slumped to a five-wicket defeat the opening ODI against Pakistan in Rawalpindi.

Renshaw, who came to the middle at 4-68 in the 16th over after right-handers Marnus Labuschagne and Cameron Green fell for ducks in quick succession, top scored for the reigning world champions with 61 from 63 balls in an under-par total of 200.

Opener Matt Short, who made 55, was the only other batter to reach 25 after the Aussies were sent in to bat.

In just his fourth ODI, Renshaw insisted the tourists' bowling attack was presented with the greater challenge of defending a small total once the floodlights had taken hold at Cricket Stadium.

"There was two different conditions out there – Pakistan obviously won the toss and bowled so they could bowl in the daytime," the Queenslander said. "And then once the dew came in, it was a little bit different for our bowlers.

"I felt like our bowlers bowled really well in those conditions, made a really tough chase for Pakistan, but the Pakistani spinners are always quality."

Australia were largely undone by unheralded 19-year-old allrounder Arafat Minhas, who claimed 5-32 including four of the visitors' top five batters. It was a familiar tune for an Australia side that has now lost four of five ODIs in Asia since a famous 2023 World Cup final triumph over India.

In three of those matches, the Aussies have failed to pass 200, invariably undone by spin: last night's slow and low conditions made life difficult for the visiting batters against a Pakistan side that bowled 33 overs of spin out of 44.1; and in February 2025, they were bundled out by Sri Lanka's slow bowlers for 165 and 107 in the space of three days in Colombo.

"We built a couple of really good partnerships, but unfortunately it wasn't enough," Renshaw said. "I think maybe 250-260 would have been really interesting on that wicket.

"That's just the nature of travelling around the world – (when) we come to the subcontinent as Australians, we know we're going to get more wickets favouring spin … and we've prepared as well as we can for that.

"There were a few balls that went really low, that spun, but that's just the way that cricket is when you come to the subcontinent."

Australia were missing ace leg-spinner Adam Zampa, who was a late withdrawal from the match with a neck spasm, while a number of first-choice players are either finishing off the IPL with their respective franchises or resting after their exit from the tournament.

As a result, last night's contest saw an Australian men's ODI outfit take the field without at least one player boasting 100 caps for the first time since July 2021. Wicketkeeper Alex Carey, in his 86th ODI, was the most experienced member of the lineup.

Qantas Tour of Pakistan & Bangladesh 2026

Australia squad for Pakistan ODIs: Josh Inglis (c), Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Riley Meredith, Oliver Peake, Matthew Renshaw, Tanveer Sangha, Liam Scott, Matt Short, Billy Stanlake, Adam Zampa

Pakistan squad: Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Salman Ali Agha (vc), Abdul Samad, Abrar Ahmed, Ahmed Daniyal, Arafat Minhas, Babar Azam, Haris Rauf, Maaz Sadaqat, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori, Naseem Shah, Rohail Nazir, Sahibzada Farhan, Shadab Khan, Shamyl Hussain, Sufyan Moqim

May 30: First ODI, Pakistan won by five wickets

June 2: Second ODI, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, 9:30pm AEST

June 4: Third ODI, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, 9:30pm AEST

Australia squad for Bangladesh ODIs: Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Matthew Renshaw, Tanveer Sangha, Liam Scott, Adam Zampa

June 9: First ODI, Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka, 3pm AEST

June 11: Second ODI, Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka, 3pm AEST

June 14: Third ODI, Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka, 3pm AEST

Australia squad for Bangladesh T20Is: Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Joel Davies, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Matthew Kuhnemann, Riley Meredith, Josh Philippe, Matthew Renshaw, Adam Zampa

June 17: First T20I, Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium, Chattogram, 6pm AEST

June 19: Second T20I, Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium, Chattogram, 6pm AEST

June 21: Third T20I, Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium, Chattogram, 6pm AEST

All matches exclusive on Kayo Sports and Fox Cricket