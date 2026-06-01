Lynn ton trumps Webster's 97 in Aussie run feast in T20 Blast

Chris Lynn's Northants cruised to their 209-run target against Beau Webster's Warwickshire, who made a T20 career-best 97

Chris Lynn has smashed a magnificent unbeaten century for Northamptonshire as the Australians continued to pile up the runs for their English county sides in the domestic T20 Blast competition.

Queenslander Lynn struck five sixes and 13 fours in his imperious 59-ball knock to help his side seal a six-wicket win over Warwickshire at Edgbaston, chasing down their target of 209 for the loss of four wickets to maintain their 100 per cent record.

115* from just 59 balls 🤯



Chris Lynn that was remarkable. pic.twitter.com/03jUko8nTN — Northamptonshire Steelbacks (@NorthantsCCC) May 31, 2026

Lynn's fellow Australian, Nathan McSweeney, offered valuable support coming in at No.3 and hitting 19 from 21 balls.

Tasmanian Beau Webster had earlier fallen three runs short of what would have been a maiden century in a similarly classy innings for Warwickshire as his 97 from 56 balls took them to 7-208.

Yorkshire suffered their first defeat of the season after losing by 56 runs to Gloucestershire.

Aussie left-hander D'Arcy Short's 50-ball 82, which included five sixes, helped the visitors to 6-217 from their 20 overs.

Englishman Adam Lyth was on a one-man mission to chase the target at the top of the order, thumping 97 from 56 balls, but there was not a lot behind him and Yorkshire were bowled out for 161 in the 18th over, with Aussie veteran Andrew Tye out for one.

Short also starred with the ball, taking 4-31 from four overs of his left-arm wrist spin, including the crucial scalp of former England international Moeen Ali for 15.

Four Yorkshire men… no that’s not a sketch that’s D’Arcy Short’s wicket haul 💛🖤#BecomeGlorious pic.twitter.com/qRFaeEXQbo — Gloucestershire Cricket (@Gloscricket) May 31, 2026

In Nottingham, Heather Graham took two wickets from her four overs and finished unbeaten on 15 after hitting the winning boundary in the last over as Durham beat Charli Knott's (14 runs, one wicket) Blaze by seven wickets.

Meg Lanning missed out for the first time after opening Lancashire's campaign with scores of 40, 81no and 75no, falling for a duck against Essex as her side slipped to their third defeat in four games this season.

Meanwhile, Kent's men's side put in a dominant display to beat Surrey by eight wickets at The Oval. Bowling first, they restricted the hosts to just 116 all out, with Jake Lintott taking 3-19.

They then chased that down in just 14 overs as Harry Finch hit 64 and Sam Billings made 42.

Nottinghamshire opener George Munsey fired an unbeaten 88 to steer his side to a six-wicket win over Durham at Trent Bridge.

The visitors were restricted to 8-156 from their allocation, but Munsey's innings saw Nottinghamshire home with 16 balls to spare.

Hampshire cantered to an eight-wicket win over Middlesex with West Australian Hilton Cartwright (29no off 13) playing his part.

A disciplined bowling display saw the visitors reduce the hosts to 7-126 and they then made light of the target, chasing it down in 14 overs.

Charlie Allison scored 67 and guided Essex over the line as they won by five wickets with two balls remaining against Derbyshire for whom Tasmanian left-hander Caleb Jewell hit 14 off as many balls.

Australians in the 2026 T20 Blast

Derbyshire: Caleb Jewell

Durham: Tahlia Wilson

Glamorgan: Nathan McAndrew

Gloucestershire: D'Arcy Short, Cameron Bancroft

Hampshire: Amanda-Jade Wellington, Hilton Cartwright

Kent: Tom Rogers

Lancashire: Meg Lanning, Maddie Penna, Chris Green, Ben McDermott

Leicestershire: Ashton Turner

Northamptonshire: Chris Lynn, Nathan McSweeney

Somerset: Anika Learoyd, Daniel Sams, Riley Meredith (after Bangladesh tour)

Surrey: Maitlan Brown, Laura Harris, Sean Abbott

Sussex: Daniel Hughes

Warwickshire: Georgia Redmayne, Beau Webster

Yorkshire: Jess Jonassen

The Blaze (Nottingham): Charli Knott