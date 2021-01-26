KFC BBL|10

Head not sure he'll watch as Strikers face nervous final day

Last night's loss to the Sydney Thunder leaves the Adelaide Strikers relying on the results of today's BBL|10 triple-header to see if they make the top five and book a finals berth

Andrew Ramsey at Adelaide Oval

26 January 2021, 07:37 AM AEST

