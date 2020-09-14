Strikers lock in Mack, recruit Penna for WBBL|06

Madeline Penna has a new home for the upcoming WBBL season after signing with the Adelaide Strikers

Laura Jolly

14 September 2020, 02:40 PM AEST

@JollyLauz18

