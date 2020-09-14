Strikers lock in Mack, recruit Penna for WBBL|06

Adelaide Strikers have lured leg-spinner Madeline Penna away from Melbourne Stars, as they move closer to finalising their list for the upcoming Rebel WBBL season.

The Strikers have also re-signed batter Katie Mack and have now locked in 14 of 15 players for WBBL|06, with one international spot remaining.

Penna was a late inclusion for the Stars last season, brought in as an injury replacement on the eve of the season.

But she impressed in her maiden Big Bash campaign, collecting 10 wickets including the club’s best individual performance of the season, taking 4-20 against Sydney Thunder.

She finished WBBL|05 with a club-best average of 23.2.

It was an outcome that at one point seemed against the odds for 20-year-old Penna, who underwent knee surgery and battled years of pain to make her way to the elite domestic 20-over competition.

"We were really impressed with Madeline last year who came in as a replacement player for the Stars," Strikers coach Luke Williams said.

"She took some really handy wickets for them and impressed with her all-round skills, and she will certainly add spin bowling depth and play an important role in our squad."

This year's WBBL will be played entirely in a WBBL hub.

The extra time together will not be a problem for Mack and Penna - not only are they teammates at the ACT Meteors, they are also housemates.

Mack, who has been with the Strikers since WBBL|05 after moving across from the Stars, has played 69 Big Bash matches and scored 902 runs across five seasons.

The dominance of Adelaide’s top-order last season limited Mack’s opportunities, but she finished not out on five occasions from nine innings.

She will line-up in what promises to be a strong top-to-middle-order featuring New Zealand’s Suzie Bates, South Africa’s Laura Wolvaardt, Australian contracted Tahlia McGrath and the recently re-signed Bridget Patterson.

"Katie certainly was an important member of last year’s side that made the final and we’re really looking forward to seeing what she can bring this season for us," Williams said.

"Katie is a livewire in the field and her running between the wickets is a big asset to the team, and we’re thrilled to welcome her back."

Adelaide have currently retained 12 members of the 15-player squad that made last year’s final against the Brisbane Heat.

New Zealand allrounder Sophie Devine is the only confirmed departure after signing with Perth Scorchers, while West Indian Stafanie Taylor, Lauren Winfield (an international replacement) and Tabatha Saville are the remaining out-of-contract members of the WBBL|05 group.

Strikers squad so far: Suzie Bates (c) (NZ), Megan Schutt (Aus), Tahlia McGrath (Aus), Laura Wolvaardt (SA), Darcie Brown, Sarah Coyte, Ellie Falconer, Katie Mack, Tegan McPharlin, Annie O’Neil, Bridget Patterson, Madeline Penna, Alex Price, Amanda-Jade Wellington.