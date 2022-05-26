Satterthwaite calls time on NZ career after contract snub

Kiwi allrounder Amy Satterthwaite will still play domestic cricket and could return to the Weber WBBL this year after NZ Cricket opted not to renew her central contract

Dave Middleton with Reuters

26 May 2022, 02:45 PM AEST

@Dave_Middleton

