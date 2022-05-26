Satterthwaite calls time on NZ career after contract snub

Amy Satterthwaite says she "still has more to give" in announcing her retirement from the international game after being overlooked for a new central contract by New Zealand Cricket.

Satterthwaite brought down the curtain on a glittering 15-year international career, but did not rule out playing on at the domestic level, with a return to the Weber WBBL possible.

The 35-year-old has previously played for the Hobart Hurricanes in the first two seasons of the WBBL and for three seasons with the Melbourne Renegades.

She most recently played WBBL in 2020 when baby Grace, the then 10-month-old daughter of her and fellow NZ and Renegades player Lea Tahuhu, joined them in the competition's Sydney hub amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

The hard-hitting allrounder, who made her international debut in 2007 and captained her country in 2018 and 2019 before stepping away from the game to have her child before returning to international cricket a year later, scored 4639 runs in 145 ODIs at an average of 38.33, and another 1784 for her country in Twenty20 matches.

She is New Zealand's second-most prolific run-scorer in women's ODIs behind Suzie Bates and seventh on the all-time list.

"It is with a degree of sadness that I announce my retirement from international cricket," Satterthwaite said in a news release on Thursday.

"It has been a tough few days after learning of NZC's decision to head in a new direction and contract some younger cricketers.

"I am disappointed not to be receiving a contract and believe I still had more to offer, however I respect NZC's decision and I wish the White Ferns all the best as they embark on an exciting winter of cricket."

Satterthwaite, who will continue to play domestic cricket, also took 50 ODI and 26 T20 wickets with her right-arm medium pace and holds the New Zealand record for best bowling figures in the shortest format with 6-17 against England in 2007.

But it is with bat in hand that she will be best remembered, top-scoring at the 2016 T20 World Cup and hitting four successive ODI centuries in 2016-2017 – a feat matched across the sport only by Sri Lankan great Kumar Sangakkara.

"Amy will be remembered as one of our best cricketers," NZC's Bryan Stronach said.

"Her record is outstanding, and she can feel really proud about what she has achieved.

"Essentially, we're looking to the future and want to give some younger cricketers a chance to develop their skills surrounded by our high-performance systems."

The WBBL contracting window is open, with clubs able to sign a maximum of five overseas players, with up to three in their primary squad of 15 at any one time. A previous cap on the number of players from one country has been removed.