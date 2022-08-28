Australia v Zimbabwe ODIs - Men

Symonds honoured in touching Townsville tribute

The Australian cricket legend’s family, friends and dogs all took part in a special tribute during the innings break of the first ODI

AAP

28 August 2022, 02:49 PM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2022 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo