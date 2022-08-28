Symonds honoured in touching Townsville tribute

Symonds' kids join Aussie team as allrounder remembered

Fans, players, family and friends stood in silence before Australia's first ODI against Zimbabwe in Townsville to honour the late Andrew Symonds, who passed away in May.

Symonds' children Will and Chloe accompanied Aaron Finch and Steve Smith as the teams lined up at Riverway Stadium prior to play, before further tributes to the cricket great and local unfolded at the innings break.

Symonds’ son Will walking out with Steve Smith // Getty

Chloe and Will, wife Laura Vidmar, Symonds' sister Louise, mother Barbara, best mate Jimmy Maher and Symonds' dogs Buzz and Woody walked out to a guard of honour formed by both teams and laid some of the cricket great's personal items at the wicket.

On an overcast and windy day in Townsville, the clouds parted and the gusts showed some reprieve as the mid-match tribute began.

A tribute fitting for one man, and one man only. #AUSvZIM pic.twitter.com/zjVvE4yx25 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) August 28, 2022

Symonds' akubra hat, crab pot, fishing rod, bat and baggy green were laid at the city end stumps as John Williamson's True Blue rung out around the stadium.

Warm applause met the family as they made their way to and from the wicket, with the Townsville faithful paying their respect to 'Roy'.

Players form a guard of honour for the late Andrew Symonds’ family, friends and dogs // Getty

With Symonds' Test number and nickname emblazoned across the grass, there was no better place to honour his legacy.

Men's Dettol ODI Series v Zimbabwe

Sunday Aug 28: Riverway Stadium, Townsville, 9:40am

Wednesday Aug 31: Riverway Stadium, Townsville, 9:40am

Saturday Sep 3: Riverway Stadium, Townsville, 9:40am

Australia squad: Aaron Finch, Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

Zimbabwe squad: Ryan Burl, Regis Chakabva (c), Bradley Evans, Luke Jongwe, Innocent Kaia, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Clive Madande, Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Tony Munyonga, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Victor Nyauchi, Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams.

