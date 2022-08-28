Australia v Zimbabwe ODIs - Men
Symonds honoured in touching Townsville tribute
The Australian cricket legend’s family, friends and dogs all took part in a special tribute during the innings break of the first ODI
AAP
28 August 2022, 02:49 PM AEST
Fans, players, family and friends stood in silence before Australia's first ODI against Zimbabwe in Townsville to honour the late Andrew Symonds, who passed away in May.
Symonds' children Will and Chloe accompanied Aaron Finch and Steve Smith as the teams lined up at Riverway Stadium prior to play, before further tributes to the cricket great and local unfolded at the innings break.
Chloe and Will, wife Laura Vidmar, Symonds' sister Louise, mother Barbara, best mate Jimmy Maher and Symonds' dogs Buzz and Woody walked out to a guard of honour formed by both teams and laid some of the cricket great's personal items at the wicket.
On an overcast and windy day in Townsville, the clouds parted and the gusts showed some reprieve as the mid-match tribute began.
Symonds' akubra hat, crab pot, fishing rod, bat and baggy green were laid at the city end stumps as John Williamson's True Blue rung out around the stadium.
Warm applause met the family as they made their way to and from the wicket, with the Townsville faithful paying their respect to 'Roy'.
With Symonds' Test number and nickname emblazoned across the grass, there was no better place to honour his legacy.
Men's Dettol ODI Series v Zimbabwe
Sunday Aug 28: Riverway Stadium, Townsville, 9:40am
Wednesday Aug 31: Riverway Stadium, Townsville, 9:40am
Saturday Sep 3: Riverway Stadium, Townsville, 9:40am
Australia squad: Aaron Finch, Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa.
Zimbabwe squad: Ryan Burl, Regis Chakabva (c), Bradley Evans, Luke Jongwe, Innocent Kaia, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Clive Madande, Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Tony Munyonga, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Victor Nyauchi, Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams.