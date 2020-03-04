Australia v South Africa, semi-final preview

Likely teams

Australia: Alyssa Healy (wk), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning (c), Ashleigh Gardner, Rachael Haynes, Annabel Sutherland, Sophie Molineux, Nicola Carey, Georgia Wareham, Jess Jonassen, Megan Schutt

South Africa: Lizelle Lee, Dane van Niekerk (c), Marizanne Kapp, Mignon du Preez, Laura Wolvaardt, Sune Luus, Chloe Tryon, Trisha Chetty (wk), Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba

Last time they met

South Africa 6-147 (Van Niekerk 62, Lee 29; Kimmince 2-34) lost to Australia 6-150 (Lanning 47, Haynes 39; Kapp 4-16) by four wickets in 19.3 overs in a World Cup warm-up at Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide

Overall record

Played 4 | Australia 4 | South Africa 0

Road to the semi-finals

In front of a packed house at Sydney Showground Stadium, Australia's campaign did not start as planned with leg-spinner Poonam Yadav spinning India to a 17-run victory. From there, Lanning’s team flew west, where they met Sri Lanka at the WACA Ground. Australia have never lost to the island nation but were given a serious scare after falling to 3-10 in pursuit of 122, before Lanning and her deputy Haynes performed the rescue job, seeing their team to a final-over win.

From there, Australia travelled to the nation’s capital where Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney’s record opening stand laid the foundation for an 86-run win over Bangladesh, setting up a virtual quarter-final against New Zealand. Mooney again led the way with the bat, before Georgia Wareham’s 3-17 did the trick with the ball as the Aussies claimed a thrilling four-run win.

South Africa’s campaign started on a much better note, as they upset England by six wickets at the WACA Ground, with Mignon du Preez’s final-over six the highlight of a memorable encounter. The Proteas then travelled to Canberra to take on tournament debutants Thailand and thrived in the batting friendly conditions, with Lizelle Lee smashing a century to pave the way to an emphatic 113-run victory.

The Proteas saw off a serious challenge from Pakistan at the Showground Stadium in Sydney, with Laura Wolvaart’s half-century helping her team to 6-136 before economical displays from van Niekerk and Shabnim Ismail sealed a 17-run win. Second on the table heading into their final group match against West Indies, the Proteas got a point to leap ahead of England on the table after the match was washed out.

What's at stake

A spot in the final at the MCG on Sunday, March 8. Australia have featured in five of the six finals in the tournament’s history, winning four times – but all of those have come away from home. The chance to play in a home final is an opportunity the Australian players desperately want to be a part of.

For van Niekerk’s side, this is a chance to create history. South Africa have not featured in a T20 World Cup semi-final since 2014, their only previous appearance, while they have never made a final.

What if it rains?

As the top-ranked qualifier after finishing first in Group B, South Africa will progress if a result is not possible. There is no reserve day for the semi-finals, only the final.

Unlike playing conditions for normal T20 Internationals, which would require just five overs per side for a legitimate match, the rules of this ICC tournament require 10 overs per side in knockout games.

The first semi-final, to feature India and England, is due to begin at 3pm AEDT, before the second game featuring Australia and South Africa at 7pm. When the forecast rain falls on Thursday will be critical, and there is a possibility that the first semi-final is washed out while a complete (or shortened) game could be achievable in the second, or vice versa.

The second semi-final can start no later than 8.49pm in order to fit in 10 overs per side.

Players to watch

No player has scored more runs in T20 World Cup knockout matches than Meg Lanning, whose average of 45 in eliminators is well above her already impressive career T20I mark of 35. She has yet to hit her straps in this tournament, grinding out 41 against Sri Lanka but looked more fluent in her 21 against New Zealand before falling to a miscued sweep. The Australian captain has a habit of thriving on the biggest stage, while her captaincy will also be crucial especially if the match is shortened and her team needs to adapt their plans.

Marizanne Kapp has been promoted to No.3 for the World Cup // Getty

Marizanne Kapp is a familiar face for Australian fans, having played every edition of the Rebel WBBL to date with the Sydney Sixers – which also means she will be at home at the SCG. There are few fiercer competitors than the fiery Kapp, whose bowling skills in the power play and at the death will be crucial for the Proteas. The quick picked up 4-16 in a warm-up against Australia, tearing through the top-order, while she has also found an extra gear in her batting of late – and been rewarded with a promotion to No.3 – which, given her aggressive approach, could be very handy for South Africa in the event of a shortened match.

2020 ICC Women's T20 World Cup

February 21: India beat Australia by 17 runs

February 24: Australia beat Sri Lanka by five wickets

February 27: Australia beat Bangladesh by 86 runs

March 2: Australia beat New Zealand by four runs

March 5: Semi-final 1 & Semi-final 2, SCG

March 8: Final, MCG

* All matches will be broadcast on Fox Cricket and Kayo, while Australia's matches will also be broadcast on the Nine Network