West Indies v Australia T20Is - Men's

All you need to know for Australia's Windies tour

Get all the broadcast details, start times and latest team news for Australia's eight-game white-ball campaign in the Caribbean

Dave Middleton

3 July 2021, 11:32 AM AEST

@Dave_Middleton

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo