Vodafone Test Series v India

Australia set for unchanged XI on Boxing Day

Australia coach Justin Langer confirms the side that beat India by eight wickets in Adelaide will again line-up on Boxing Day, baring any late injuries

Martin Smith

24 December 2020, 12:36 PM AEST

@martinsmith9994

