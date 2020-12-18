KFC BBL|10

How the new Big Bash League rules have gone so far

Nine games into the new season, take a closer look at how the three new rules have impacted BBL|10

Martin Smith & Louis Cameron

18 December 2020, 05:47 PM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo