England v India Tests - Men's

Stokes taking 'indefinite break' from cricket

England allrounder to skip India series as he steps back from all cricket, citing mental health and issues with an injury to his finger

PA

31 July 2021, 07:12 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo