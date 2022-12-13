KFC BBL|12

BBL|12 preview: Brisbane heating up for new era

A Heat homecoming for Queensland's Usman Khawaja and Matt Renshaw plus some savvy draft picks will help Brisbane prove their is life after Lynn

Riley Alexander

13 December 2022, 09:46 AM AEST

@Ralexander2002

